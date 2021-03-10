Spy Suspicion: India Probing Balloon Plane in Kashmir With 'Pakistan International Airlines' Acronym

After a record number of cross-border firefights, last month India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe ceasefire agreements and to address "each other's core issues and concerns". However, the two sides maintain a strict vigil to avert any misadventures along the border.

An airplane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it was seized inside the border area of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior security forces official stated that locals from the village of Sotra Chak in the Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night informed that an aeroplane-shaped balloon marked with a crescent moon and a star with PIA written on it had been noticed in the area.

"There can be chances that Pakistan is trying to spy on us using new tricks. The matter is under investigation. This is not the first time that such a thing has taken place", the official said while adding that earlier Pakistani drones also entered Indian territory to allegedly deliver consignments of arms and ammunition and even drugs.

"We have observed that Pakistan has increased its activity along the border in Jammu as it is unable to create any impact in Kashmir, where there is a heavy presence of army and central armed police forces", he said.

Officials from the security forces were alerted by the intelligence agencies, claiming Pakistan may try to use drones and trans-border tunnels to push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition, and drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors, and to address "each other's core issues and concerns". The sudden announcement was their first joint statement in over eight years.