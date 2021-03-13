Fire Breaks Out in International Doll Museum in Central Delhi, Seven Fire Trucks Fighting Blaze

Seven fire trucks were called to Delhi's famous Shankar’s International Doll Museum after a blaze was reported.
While the cause of the fire is being investigated, no causalities have been reported so far. Images of dense black smoke billowing from the museum's windows have surfaced on social media.
Verified video. Fire in Nehru House on BSZ Marg. Possibly in the Doll Museum. Fire brigade has arrived on spot pic.twitter.com/DLwtKekoGP— Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) March 13, 2021
The fire is now reportedly under control.
The famous doll museum was established in central Delhi back in 1965 by K. Shankar Pillai, a political cartoonist. Today, it houses nearly 7,000 dolls from almost 85 countries.
View this post on Instagram
The extent of the damage is not yet known.
All comments
Show new comments (0)