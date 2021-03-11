Watch Clouds of Black Smoke Rise as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the city of Thane, India on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, the factory is located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of the city.
"Around 20 fire tenders have been rushed to spot. Firefighters are trying to douse the flames", an official said, adding that there were no casualties or injuries as yet, and the cause of fire has yet to be ascertained.
A video from the spot showed thick black smoke billowing from the plant.
#JUSTIN: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath, Thane. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/7XdneA203v— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) March 11, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)