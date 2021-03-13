Watch: Lightning Strikes Tree in India, Leaving One Dead, 3 Others in Critical Condition

As rains lashed the industrial city of Gurugram on Thursday evening, a shocking incident left Indians wondering how unpredictable and uncertain life could be.
A video recorded by the CCTV camera of a residential property near the accident site showed the tree top getting hit by the lightning and catching fire immediately. The footage also show the four men casually talking to each other moments before the lightning struck and seconds later, they all fall to the ground.
WARNING: Following videos are disturbing and may offend sensibilities
Lightning Strike in Gurugram’s Sector 82. 1 killed, 3 Injured. pic.twitter.com/IxqJVmWAMa— Simran Rajput (@SimrnRaghav) March 13, 2021
On cam: Four people hurt as lightning strikes in Gurugram— Business Sight Media Magazine (@business_sight) March 13, 2021
For More: https://t.co/oB297OoMpd#bussinesssightmedia #Liveupdates #oncamera #weather #Accident pic.twitter.com/Y8dhJsTRhe
A security guard from the same residential complex then ran towards the enclosed park where the incident happened to help the fallen men.
The workers after the #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/bLyNNx7gHG— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) March 12, 2021
Upon being admitted to a hospital, one man was declared “dead on arrival” while the three others were critically injured. One out of the three has suffered major burns, while the other two are currently stable and under observation.
Last year between the transition time of monsoons and winters, a total of over 50 people were killed in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after lightning struck them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)