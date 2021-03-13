Watch: Lightning Strikes Tree in India, Leaving One Dead, 3 Others in Critical Condition

The winter season is over in India and many parts of the country are witnessing heavy rains, strong winds and lightning, which will usher in the dreaded summers. Clouds cover Delhi's national capital region (NCR) and the surrounding area.

As rains lashed the industrial city of Gurugram on Thursday evening, a shocking incident left Indians wondering how unpredictable and uncertain life could be.

In Gurugram's sector 82, one man died and three were critically injured after lightning struck the tree they were standing under to protect themselves from the rain.

A video recorded by the CCTV camera of a residential property near the accident site showed the tree top getting hit by the lightning and catching fire immediately. The footage also show the four men casually talking to each other moments before the lightning struck and seconds later, they all fall to the ground.

WARNING: Following videos are disturbing and may offend sensibilities

Lightning Strike in Gurugram’s Sector 82. 1 killed, 3 Injured. pic.twitter.com/IxqJVmWAMa — Simran Rajput (@SimrnRaghav) March 13, 2021

​A security guard from the same residential complex then ran towards the enclosed park where the incident happened to help the fallen men.

​Upon being admitted to a hospital, one man was declared “dead on arrival” while the three others were critically injured. One out of the three has suffered major burns, while the other two are currently stable and under observation.

Last year between the transition time of monsoons and winters, a total of over 50 people were killed in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after lightning struck them.