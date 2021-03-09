Register
10:50 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rohingya refugees look for their belongings in New Delhi on April 16, 2018, following a fire that broke out at their camp early April 15 that left around 200 people homeless.

    UN Expresses Concern Over India's Plan to Deport Rohingya Refugees From Jammu and Kashmir

    © AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082291865_0:47:3140:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_60859f3b76ee655e9ea9b3c2b2167a22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103091082289655-un-expresses-concern-over-indias-plan-to-deport-rohingya-refugees-from-jammu-and-kashmir/

    Roughly 40,000 Rohingya Muslims living in India have been looked upon with suspicion in recent years by several nationalist groups because of their religious identity. Officially, in 2017, India’s then-Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, said that the Rohingya need to be “deported”.

    The United Nations has expressed concern over reports that New Delhi is planning to deport nearly 168 Rohingya refugees living "illegally" in Jammu city, saying that refugees should never be made to return to a place where they face persecution.

    "The refugees must not be returned against their will. There is a strong belief in the principle of non-refoulement", UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a press briefing on Monday.

    Non-refoulement is a principle under international law stipulating that no person should be turned back to a country where there is risk of persecution, torture, or inhumane treatment.

    Indian authorities have detained nearly 168 Rohingya refugees at a "holding centre" in Jammu, with authorities said to have begun a “verification process” to ascertain their nationalities.

    Senior officials have said that deportation proceedings against the detained Rohingya Muslims would be initiated in the coming days if it was proved that they were in India illegally.

    The city of Jammu in the newly carved-out Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has one of the biggest Rohingya populations among Indian cities, most of them living in squalid camps on the outskirts. Over 10,000 Rohingya refugees, many of them not even having valid United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) cards, live in Jammu, as per several estimates.

    India hosts nearly 40,000 Rohingya refugees, with only around 16,000 of them being valid refugees and asylum seekers, as per UNHCR rules.

    While India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol, the South Asian country has had a long tradition of granting refuge to persecuted people from its neighbouring countries, namely Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and even Pakistan.

    However, in the case of Rohingya Muslims, at least 12 of them have been deported to Myanmar in recent years after being found to be living in the country illegally.

    Related:

    Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Destroys at Least 350 Dwellings – Reports
    Bangladesh Wants China, India to Pressure Myanmar to Take Back Rohingya Refugees
    'International Support' Keeping Rohingya from Taking up Arms Ahead of Myanmar Vote, Academic Says
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, India, Myanmar, Rohingya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse