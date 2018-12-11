India Hands Over First Batch of Houses Built in Rakhine for Rohingyas

India on Tuesday formally handed over to Myanmar authorities 50 houses it has built for the displaced Rohingyas in the restive Rakhine province. The formality was done by Indian President Ramnath Kovind who is currently on a three-day visit to Myanmar.
"India is building 250 houses in Myanmar's Rakhine province as part of a developmental project. The first batch of 50 houses was formally handed over to the Myanmar authorities today", a statement issued by the Indian government reads.
READ MORE: Stalled Repatriation Increases Chances of Radicalisation of Rohingyas — Analyst
China is also building 1,000 houses for the Rohingya refugees presently taking shelter in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, during the ongoing visit of Indian President Ramnath Kovind to Myanmar, the first by an Indian President in 12 years, he conveyed New Delhi's commitment to complete all connectivity projects in Myanmar including a port and inland waterway component of the Kaladan project as well as a trilateral highway with Thailand.
India and Myanmar signed two agreements today:— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 11, 2018
1. An agreement between the National Judicial Academy of India and the Office of the Union Chief Justice of Myanmar for training and capacity building of judges and judicial officers in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/EQBSETSbdf
India is the 11th largest investor in Myanmar with an approved investment of more than $740 million by 26 Indian companies; with the economic portfolio concentrated mostly in the oil and gas sector.
READ MORE: China Ready to Help Bangladesh in Rohingya Repatriation – Foreign Minister
Myanmar, for its part, has announced a visa-on-arrival facility for Indian tourists for the international airports of Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, and Mandalay.
All comments
Show new comments (0)