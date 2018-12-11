Register
    In this Friday, March 17, 2017, image made from video, people who identify themselves as Rohingya, walk at the Dar Paing camp, north of Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar. More than 120,000 Rohingya were forced into camps five years ago, and their suffering may have only worsened since Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rose to power in Myanmar last year.

    India Hands Over First Batch of Houses Built in Rakhine for Rohingyas

    © AP Photo/ Todd Pitman
    Asia & Pacific
    The houses are meant for Rohingya refugees who were displaced from their homes in Myanmar’s restive Rakhine state following a massive military crackdown. An estimated 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims are currently living in neighbouring countries, mainly Bangladesh.

    India on Tuesday formally handed over to Myanmar authorities 50 houses it has built for the displaced Rohingyas in the restive Rakhine province. The formality was done by Indian President Ramnath Kovind who is currently on a three-day visit to Myanmar.

    "India is building 250 houses in Myanmar's Rakhine province as part of a developmental project. The first batch of 50 houses was formally handed over to the Myanmar authorities today", a statement issued by the Indian government reads.

    READ MORE: Stalled Repatriation Increases Chances of Radicalisation of Rohingyas — Analyst

    China is also building 1,000 houses for the Rohingya refugees presently taking shelter in Bangladesh.

    Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingya Refugees
    The repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar was scheduled to begin last month but was postponed indefinitely following the refusal by the refugees themselves who thought the present environment was not conducive for them to return to Bangladesh.

    Meanwhile, during the ongoing visit of Indian President Ramnath Kovind to Myanmar, the first by an Indian President in 12 years, he conveyed New Delhi's commitment to complete all connectivity projects in Myanmar including a port and inland waterway component of the Kaladan project as well as a trilateral highway with Thailand.

    India is the 11th largest investor in Myanmar with an approved investment of more than $740 million by 26 Indian companies; with the economic portfolio concentrated mostly in the oil and gas sector.

    READ MORE: China Ready to Help Bangladesh in Rohingya Repatriation – Foreign Minister

    Myanmar, for its part, has announced a visa-on-arrival facility for Indian tourists for the international airports of Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, and Mandalay.

