Register
12:43 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Teachers attend online classes with their mobile phones as sanitization work is in progress prior to its reopening for higher classes after the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a private school in Kolkata on February 3, 2021.

    Teaching Staff of 12 Delhi Colleges Threatens Strike Over Four-Month Salary Delay

    © AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082284152_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3c5c37f76c78acffb9d008ba4add2188.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103081082284059-teaching-staff-of-12-delhi-colleges-threatens-strike-over-four-month-salary-delay/

    This is not the first time that these colleges have faced a salary crunch. Last year, staff from these colleges received their paychecks after a gap of four months - May, June, July, and August - from the government of Delhi.

    Nearly 1,200 teaching staff members from Delhi University have not received their salaries since last December, causing them financial stress at a time when people all around are complaining of inflation.

    These individuals include professors, assistant professors, lecturers, and other teachers working on an ad-hoc basis, lab technicians, librarians, and a few college principals.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Rajib Ray, the President of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), said, "The Delhi government has not released the grants for December-February [period] that were supposed to be released in November last year, and due to which teachers are struggling".

    DUTA is an umbrella body of teachers from all 84 colleges under Delhi University. Seventy-two of the university's colleges are either fully or partially funded by the federal Education Ministry. The remaining 12 colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government. 

    At these 12 colleges, about 50 to 60 percent of the staff is comprised of ad-hoc teachers, guest teachers, and contractual employees.

    Professor Sujit Kumar, a member of the staff association at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, said: "Teachers are struggling to make ends meets. We don't even have money to come to college. We have no choice but to hit the road, protest, and raise our voice against the government".

    However, DUTA President Ray said a few colleges may decide to go on strike to protest over unpaid salaries. "But this is not a DUTA decision. We have called for a meeting on Tuesday evening, and then we will decide further".

    According to Delhi government spokesperson Abhinav Rai, "Our special audit conducted in 2019 has revealed some financial irregularities. That time too, we asked the colleges to form a college governing body with the assistance of the government and clear all the dues".

    "On 14 September, all the funds were released, and colleges said that they would form a governing body within ten days. However, it has been six months now", the spokesperson added.

    These colleges include Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Rajguru College for Applied Sciences for Women, Maharaja Agrasen College, and Acharya Narendra Dev College, where teaching and non-teaching staff has not been paid since December of last year.

    Related:

    Nearly 100 Indian Doctors Gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar Demanding Their Salaries Be Paid on Time
    Biden Cancer Initiative Reportedly Gave Out No Grants in First Two Years, Spent Money on Salaries
    Delhi Municipal Workers to Boycott Vaccination Drive Over Unpaid Salaries
    Argentina's Teachers Start 2-Day Strike Demanding Salary Increase
    Tags:
    Teacher, teacher, Delhi, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse