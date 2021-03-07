Change to Happen in Delhi, Not Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee as PM Holds Rally in Her State

The poll-bound state of West Bengal on Sunday witnessed a show of public support by two big leaders in India – top BJP leader Narendra Modi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Modi and Banerjee targeted each other, as they held a massive public rally and walkathon respectively for the eight-phase elections due to be held from 27 March to 29 April.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a public rally ahead of legislative assembly polls in her state, West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that "change is set to happen in Delhi, not in Bengal".

"Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP (Uttar Pradesh), Bihar & other states. Women are safe in Bengal", Banerjee said as she referred to a state where Modi’s BJP is in power.

Her statement came in response to Prime Minister Modi's statements during his massive public rally in Kolkata city.

“I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan', believe in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal", Modi stated at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground during his rally, which witnessed highly popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, TMC leader and state chief Banerjee held a “Padayatra” (walkathon) in West Bengal’s Siliguri city to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders, targeting the federally governing Modi government.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on Darjeeling More's protest march at around 2 pm.

BJP is looting people by regularly hiking LPG prices. Women have been hit the hardest & I’m disgusted at Centre’s lack of intent to cut taxes & lessen their burden. In protest, today I’ll be leading an all women michil at Siliguri.



​The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party to the TMC in West Bengal state.