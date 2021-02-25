Petrol Price Hike Protest: Indian West Bengal Chief Uses Electric Scooter For Morning Commute

India's federal government is facing the fury of opposition parties and public due to rising fuel prices. The government, however, is pointing the finger at oil-producing countries.

To highlight rising fuel prices, India's West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday opted to pillion-ride on an electric scooter during her commute to work.

​A well-known critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee is also spearheading a political campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming state legislature polls in West Bengal. The BJP is the main opposition party of Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

The TMC chief was seen riding to her office flanked by ex-Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim. Her State Secretariat is located in Howrah, roughly 17 km away from Kolkata.

Although the country is witnessing many protests against the BJP government and fuel price hike, the issue is helping TMC gain support in poll-bound West Bengal.

The election in the state is scheduled for May.

Since the clip of her zero-emission commute went viral on social media, it's evoked a huge response.

She is wearing helmet and others too.



Huge respect.

Many also suggested Banerjee can help reduce state fuel taxes.

Instead of indulging in this kind of drama she can straightaway scrap all the state taxes imposed on petroleum products.

How many petrol vehicles are with her wasting fuel.

​Last week, Banerjee raised the issue during her poll rallies and events but Thursday's initiative was her first direct protest against the recent spike in fuel prices.

There was demonetisation, fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From BSNL to Coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth, anti-farmer government: West Bengal Chief Minister



ANI pic.twitter.com/SQlfExQgzu — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 25, 2021

​After a hike in fuel prices on Tuesday, the prices remained stable for the second consecutive day on 25 February.

Meanwhile, petrol is now priced at $1.24 (INR 91.2) per litre in Kolkata, while it's crossed the $1.38 (INR 100) mark in several cities in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.