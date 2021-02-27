Cylinder Burst at Delhi Factory Causes Massive Fire, One Dead - Video

The charred remains of one person have been recovered from a factory after a massive fire broke out early on Saturday morning in Delhi's congested Gulabi Bagh area. The fire erupted following the burst of a liquified petroleum gas cylinder in the factory that manufactured cosmetics, children's toys, and bags.
As per reports, about 40 workers were inside the factory when the accident occurred and they rushed out following the cylinder blast.
The Indian news agency ANI quoted Rajinder Atwal, the fire officer in charge of dousing the flames, as saying that one fire service personnel was injured during the firefighting operations and has been admitted to a local hospital. As many as 28 fire engines were pressed into service to battle the blaze.
