At Least 16 Cars Gutted in Parking Lot Fire in New Delhi - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): This is the second car park fire incident within a month in the northeast part of Delhi.

At least 16 cars, 9 bikes and 3 scooters are reported to have been consumed in a fire that broke out at the DDA car park in Mansarovar, an area of Northeast Delhi.

The blaze reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning; the reason for the fire remains unknown.

Earlier this month, several vehicles including several high-end cars were reportedly lost in a similar incident in Vivek Vihar, another New Delhi neighbourhood.