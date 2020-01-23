At Least 16 Cars Gutted in Parking Lot Fire in New Delhi - Photos

At least 16 cars, 9 bikes and 3 scooters are reported to have been consumed in a fire that broke out at the DDA car park in Mansarovar, an area of Northeast Delhi.
The blaze reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning; the reason for the fire remains unknown.
#Delhi- शाहदरा के मानसरोवर पार्क में पुलिस स्टेशन के पास #DDA फ्लैट्स की पार्किंग में 16 पुरानी कारों, 9 बाइकों और 3 स्कूटी में लगी आग @DelhiPolice #delhifire #News1India pic.twitter.com/I83ZBOOxi2— News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) January 23, 2020
#BreakingNews #JustIn #DelhiFire— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) January 23, 2020
दिल्लीः शाहदरा के मानसरोवर पार्क में पुलिस स्टेशन के पास डीडीए फ्लैट्स की पार्किंग में 16 पुरानी कारों, 9 बाइकों और 3 स्कूटी में आग लगी। (रिपोर्ट- रवि भूषण द्विवेदी)https://t.co/Zn4lWf5MEY pic.twitter.com/544VDp44BZ
Earlier this month, several vehicles including several high-end cars were reportedly lost in a similar incident in Vivek Vihar, another New Delhi neighbourhood.
