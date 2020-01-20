Fire Breaks Out at Government Office in Delhi - Reports

According to media reports, at least eight fire engines have arrived at the scene.
No casualties have been reported yet.
Delhi Fire Services reported that the blaze started at 8.38 a.m. on Monday.
Fire breaks out at Delhi government office, 10 fire engines at spot.— NDTV (@ndtv) January 20, 2020
Earlier, one person died after a massive blaze broke out at a printing press in the Indian capital. The fire erupted in the Patparganj industrial area of eastern Delhi.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
