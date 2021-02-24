Register
12:07 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sabarimala temple

    Indian State of Kerala Decides to Withdraw Cases Against Sabarimala Temple Protesters Ahead of Polls

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vinayaraj / Sabarimala temple
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082170947_0:109:1280:829_1200x675_80_0_0_16887561e96ea7ccb3f82dee8e73101a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102241082169955-indian-state-of-kerala-decides-to-withdraw-cases-against-sabarimala-temple-protesters-ahead-of/

    India's southern state of Kerala witnessed large-scale violence in December 2018 when a Supreme Court verdict allowed women of all age groups to visit the Sabarimala temple. Traditionally, women of "menstruating age" (between 10 and 50) were prohibited from entering the famous temple.

    Months ahead of state legislature polls in the Indian state of Kerala, the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance government announced its decision to withdraw cases against thousands of people who participated in the Sabarimala protest held in December 2018.

    The ruling alliance comprises the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M), Communist Party of India, Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Indian National League, and various smaller parties.

    Over 50,000 people were booked in connection with the 2018 agitation after the Supreme Court revoked the ban -- allowing women inside the temple -- in September that year, which prompted outrage among the ardent devotees

    Policemen stand guard near the state secretariat anticipating protests following reports of two women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / R S Iyer
    Policemen stand guard near the state secretariat anticipating protests following reports of two women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

    Many citizens and Hindu organisations argued that the court ruling is an attack on Hindu values.

    The State’s opposition has also been demanding the withdrawal of the cases for the last 10 days. 

    Soon after State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan announced the withdrawal of the cases, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary B. L. Santhosh claimed the government’s decision as a BJP victory. 

    Earlier, the Kerala state government had said that they could not withdraw the cases, as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. 

    Moreover, the Kerala state chief has also announced that about one million cases filed in connection with violation of the coronavirus induced lockdown and lawsuits against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will also be withdrawn. 

    Kerala had witnessed a huge anti-CAA protest in 2019 and early 2020, demanding that the controversial law be scrapped. Thousands of people in the state had taken to the streets and protested against CAA that allows non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to apply for Indian citizenship but not their Muslim counterparts. 

    Related:

    Dogs to Sniff Out COVID-Positive People in Indian State of Kerala
    Avian Flu Hits India: 40,000 Birds to be Culled in Kerala as Four States on High Alert
    Tractor-Driving Rahul Gandhi Protests Against Farm Laws in India's Kerala - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Kerala, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse