Tractor-Driving Rahul Gandhi Protests Against Farm Laws in India's Kerala - Photo, Video

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been touring various parts of India, opposing the farm reforms which have been backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After his recent visit to Rajasthan state, the 50-year-old politician took a three-day trip to Kerala state which is planning to hold assembly elections in May.

Congress party politician Rahul Gandhi led a tractor rally on Monday in Wayanad, India, to show his party's support to the continuing farmers' protests against three new agricultural laws that were passed by Parliament last September.

The city of Wayanad is also Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

Photos and videos of the Congress politician driving a green tractor through a large crowd are going viral on Twitter. Heavy security deployment can also be seen in the pictures.

Shri @RahulGandhi participates in a farmers tractor rally from Mandad to Muttil in Wayanad, Kerala.



From north to south, from east to west, the Congress party stands strong with each & every farmer across India.#RahulGandhiWithWayanad pic.twitter.com/eHEAWQY7hV — Congress (@INCIndia) February 22, 2021

Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji participates in a farmers tractor rally from Mandad to Muttil in Wayanad, Kerala. #RahulGandhiWithWayanad pic.twitter.com/SkL9cET2Mz — WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) February 22, 2021

.@INCIndia’s @RahulGandhi at tractor rally & farmer's meeting in Wayanad.. Mr Gandhi is on a 3- day trip to Kerala pic.twitter.com/Vi1rAlZ9mQ — Meenakshi.B (@minakshibhanja1) February 22, 2021

Rahul Gandhi participating in tractor rally in Wayanad!!!



He has consistently been standing with farmers across the country!!!



Only Congress cares for farmers!!!#RahulGandhiWithWayanad pic.twitter.com/2i9KuwmOki — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋ (@sridhar1085) February 22, 2021

Congress, which is the main opposition party in India, has shown continued support for the farmers during the protests on the borders of Delhi. Gandhi has been organising tractor rallies in different Indian cities.

Two new farm bills and one amendment act - the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 - were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament in September last year.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has called the new farm laws "progressive", the farmers fear that these laws will dilute the minimum support price (MSP) system. Their concerns are based on the new provisions such as requiring farmers to enter into supply contracts with any procurer across the country.