Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India Rises to 67

The latest reported death toll on Friday stated 62 fatalities, as conveyed by the police of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where the disaster took place.
"Yesterday, 20 February, ... five bodies were found, four of which were identified. In total, 67 bodies and 28 parts of bodies have been found, including 37 identified bodies", the police said.
Some 137 people still count missing as rescuers continue search operations, including 35 hydroelectric plant workers feared trapped under the debris in mountain caves.
The Nanda Devi glacier had its part broken off and fallen into the Rishiganga river on 7 February. This supposedly triggered rapid flooding of two nearby-located hydroelectric plants — one of them under construction.
The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station was practically washed away, while the construction works on the other, much larger plant some 3 miles away were severely affected.
