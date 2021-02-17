Amid Controversies, Twitter Begins Testing New Voice Recording Feature in India

At a time when #BanTwitter is trending in the social media in India, the US-headquartered app has turned its focus back to work by kickstarting the test phase of its latest feature, starting with India.
In a bid to explain to users the functionality and operation of this feature, Twitter has posted two separate videos in both, English and Hindi.
🎤test,🎤test: Starting today, you'll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs 😉 Here’s how👇— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 17, 2021
PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases. pic.twitter.com/aqQM6h9sof
February 17, 2021
Users will have to tap the “stop” icon when done recording the voice note to listen to the recording before sending or deleting it.
It is noteworthy that Twitter is adding the voice recording feature for messages after 15 years of its launch in 2006. Other popular social networking apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Skype, among others, have already been offering the feature for years now.
Users, however, have requested that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey add the “edit” feature to tweets for a significantly long time – which has not been introduced, as of now.
All comments
Show new comments (0)