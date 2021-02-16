Register
07:56 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers participate in a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26

    Indian Mission in UK Pens Open Letter to British MP Critical of Modi's 'Historic' Farm Laws

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032538_0:184:3012:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_f38c333312cdaf080607467db7651a65.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102161082088617-indian-mission-in-uk-pens-open-letter-to-british-mp-critical-of-modis-historic-farm-laws/

    India has warned foreign individuals against commenting on the farm laws without proper understanding about their supposed benefits, in the wake of mounting criticism from global celebrities such as pop icon Rihanna and environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Despite these warnings, the laws continue to attract criticism from overseas.

    The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom has written an open letter to British Member of Parliament (MP) Claudia Webbe, one of Britain's staunchest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new farm laws, in an effort to assuage concerns over the legislation.

    ​“Though the Government of India has suggested numerous ways to address their apprehensions, including postponing implementation of the acts or amendment of the same, these options have been summarily rejected by them (the farmers),” read the Indian High Commission's letter, which was posted on its official Twitter account.

    “The above information is shared by your excellency to dispel any misgivings with regard to the objectives of the reforms, the ability of those having reservations to protest peacefully and the willingness of the government of India to address all concerns in a manner most acceptable to the protesting farmer unions,” it adds.

    The letter from the Indian mission notes that Webbe’s Leicester East parliamentary constituency has one of the largest Indian-origin populations in the United Kingdom, and goes on to warn against “vested interests” trying to fuel the farmer protests.

    “… The government of India is more than aware of efforts by vested interests abroad to fuel the protests  through misinformation and incendiary assertions that are not helpful in progressing the dialogue between the protests and the government or addressing issues through democratic processes that our people have traditionally relied on,” states the open letter.

    "The High Commission of India would therefore reiterate its offer that your constituents — British citizens having family ties or business linkages with the agricultural sector in India would be most welcome to address their concerns to the High Commission of India through their representatives — after duly studying the clarifications issued by our Mission on our website and through social media."

    The Indian High Commission has further assured in its letter that the farmers participating in the protest rallies have been treated with “utmost respect” and “restraint” by the police and authorities, in the wake of criticism of New Delhi’s handling of the agitation.

    It also cited the speech delivered by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during a joint federal parliamentary sitting on 29 January 2021, in which Kovind claimed that the benefits of the farm laws had already begun to accrue to more than 100 million Indian farmers.

    The letter to Webbe comes a day after she raised concerns over the arrest of Indian environmentalist Disha Ravi at weekend over allegedly sharing a “toolkit” spelling out online and offline means to support the protesting Indian farmers.

    ​The United Kingdom has witnessed public protests as well as appeals by British parliamentarians cutting across party lines, the latter calling upon Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take up the matter with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

    “Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see the use of water cannons, tear gas and brute force being used on hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers," said a letter to PM Johnson by a group of 100 British MPs last month.

    "The issue has so galvanised the Indian diaspora community, especially those of a Punjabi or Sikh background, and others who have land or links to farming in India, that tens of thousands engaged in global protests, including in towns and cities across the UK," it added.

    Related:

    'No Farmers, No Food, No Future': Commercial on Protests in India Aired During Super Bowl
    Trudeau Dials Modi to Seek COVID Jabs for Canada, Raises Farmer Protests; India Skips Mention
    Activist Disha Ravi's Arrest Over 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' for Farmers' Protests Blows up Twitter
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, United Kingdom, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse