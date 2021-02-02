Register
15:21 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on India's 72nd Republic Day in Delhi on 26 January 2021.

    British Daily Queries Cause of Protesting Farmer's Death, Says He Was Shot by Police

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081887792_0:72:3022:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_d635aee5af116d195ea0c9ae1d2b724c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102021081954014-british-daily-queries-cause-of-protesting-farmers-death-says-he-was-shot-by-police/

    At least nine Indian journalists and a federal parliamentarian from the opposition Congress party have been charged with sedition for claiming that the 26-year-old farmer who died was killed by a bullet fired by cops on 26 January, when thousands of tractor-bound farmers stormed Delhi to protest against the new farm laws.

    British newspaper The Guardian has reported that the Indian farmer killed during a protest in New Delhi on 26 January died from a gunshot wound, challenging New Delhi's version that the protester died after his tractor overturned.

    “To me this is one gunshot wound, possibly two, unless proved otherwise,” the British daily quoted Dr Basil Purdue, a pathologist recognised by the United Kingdom (UK) Home Office, as saying.

    Dr Purdue was reportedly asked to examine the video footage and the autopsy report before making his observations on the death of young farmer Navneet Singh.

    The Guardian also cites Singh’s grandfather Hardeep Singh Dibdiba who has claimed that the police post-mortem “covered-up” the gunshot wound and made no mention of it in the autopsy findings.

    Singh’s post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Rampur District in India's Uttar Pradesh state, some 200km from Delhi, where he died while protesting against the central government's new farm laws.

    Further, the London-headquartered newspaper quotes several of Singh’s family who say that they have been denied access to their kin’s X-ray scans taken during the post-mortem.

    The report also cites several eyewitness accounts at the time of the incident on 26 January, all of them claiming that Singh had been “shot” by a bullet.

    ​The article in the British daily is at odds with India’s official version of the events that took place on 26 January, the country's 72nd Republic Day, when a big section of farmers taking part in a Tractor Rally in Delhi clashed with police.

    Delhi Police released video footage to prove that the protester died after his tractor overturned and police in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh corroborated the claim after conducting an autopsy on Singh’s body.

    The autopsy says that Singh died because of “shock and a haemorrhage” from a head injury.

    Singh was part of a group of protesting farmers who stormed the heart of the Indian capital, New Delhi, on 26 January, which is a day of national celebration, to demonstrate against three newly passed federal farm laws, which have triggered massive protests. Nearly 400 cops were injured during the clashes on that day.  

    At least nine Indian journalists and Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor have been charged with sedition and spreading fake news under the Indian law in five Indian states for backing the farmers' claim that Singh was hit by a bullet wound before the accident.

    The sedition charges against the journalists have been condemned by the organisation Editors Guild of India, which has described the police complaints as an attempt to "intimidate, harass and stifle" the media.

    The Delhi Police, meanwhile, on Tuesday retweeted one of its earlier tweets which repeats that the farmer was killed in an accident, as his autopsy report made clear.

    ​Sputnik has approached Delhi Police for a comment on The Guardian's report.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi Breaks Silence on Republic Day Farmer Violence: Shocked at 'Insult' to National Flag
    Government Extends Internet Ban on Delhi Borders as Farmers' Protests Continue
    Congress MP, Veteran Journalists Charged With Sedition Over ‘Fake News’ on Farmer's Death in Delhi
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse