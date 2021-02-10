Register
14:02 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man prepares to fill fuel in a vehicle at a petrol pump in Gauhati, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Fuel prices have increased in the last six days following attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

    Indian Minister Denies Petrol Prices Are at All Time High, Touches Raw Nerve

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/66/1079626614_0:49:3126:1807_1200x675_80_0_0_0198cd86735dab7a2a95c3d3e5710153.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102101082033564-indian-minister-denies-petrol-prices-are-at-all-time-high-touches-raw-nerve/

    Petrol and diesel prices in India have been rising since last year. This week alone, prices have seen two back to back hikes in 48 hours.

    Despite petrol and diesel prices hitting a record high after rising for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it's "a misnomer" to say prices have reached an all-time high.

    He was replying to the leader of the opposition K.C. Venugopal, who raised the question in Parliament: "Why are the prices at an all time high although the international crude oil price is not at an all time high?"

    Petrol prices rocketed by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre on Wedneday. The increase pushed petrol prices to a high of INR  87.60 ($1.20) per litre in Delhi and to INR 94.12 ($1.29) in Mumbai. Diesel rates rose to INR 77.73 ($1.07) per litre in the Indian capital and INR 84.63 ($1.16) in Mumbai. 

    In the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, petrol now costs INR 90.53 ($1.24) per litre and diesel INR 82.40 ($1.13) per litre.

    Petroleum Minister Defends Fuel Prices 

    Defending the fuel prices, Pradhan stated in Parliament: “It's a practice of last two decades that petroleum products prices are governed by international pricing mechanism. We import 85 percent of our requirement and when there is a price hike we have to go by that pricing. That is a market mechanism developed by oil companies.”

    He said the government is not considering reducing excise duty to reduce rates.

    Pointing to rising international oil prices, which crossed $60 per barrel for the first time in more than a year, the minister claimed that it was a “misnomer" to say that the rates of petrol and diesel have reached an all time high."

     “Petroleum price tax collection is a proven and substantial collection for the Centre and the states,” he added.

    Common Man Fumes 

    Although the government has justified the rates and says no immediate measures will be taken to bring the rates down, Indians are fuming. 

    “Just a year ago I was paying much less for a litre of petrol – INR 75 ($1.03). Now for the same quantity I have to shell out much more and my budget has gone for a toss. With a cut in the salary due to Covid impact I am already struggling to make both ends meet and the fuel prices are just too much," Aman Narula from Delhi told Sputnik.

    Rohini Khare, an entrepreneur in Mumbai, where the prices are the highest in the country at INR 94.12 ($1.29), told Sputnik, “I started using car in the times of Covid as trains were not readily available. But taking out the car on the road is so very expensive now with petrol prices rising insanely. I think I will have to go back to catching trains now.”

    Related:

    US Environment Agency Questions Wisdom of California Ban on New Gasoline and Diesel Cars
    Modi Govt Becomes Butt of All Memes After Diesel, Petrol Prices Rise in India after 48-Day Hiatus
    Indian Opposition Party Shiv Sena Protests Against Modi Government Over Fuel Price Rise
    Tags:
    India, fuel prices, fuel, petrol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse