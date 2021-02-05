Indian Opposition Party Shiv Sena Protests Against Modi Government Over Fuel Price Rise

Shiv Sena, the ruling party of the Indian state of Maharashtra, staged a statewide protest on Friday to oppose the rising fuel and gas prices.
Shiv Sena protesters carried placards as well as gas cylinders and raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticising Narendra Modi's government.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers hold protest over fuel prices in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ZOXpCeE8Y2— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
Fuel prices have recently fluctuated in India and this Friday marked the second straight day of price rises.
The increase has driven the cost of petrol in the Indian capital, New Delhi, to INR 86.95 ($1.19) per litre and INR 93.49 ($1.28) in Mumbai.
“The Union government has been looting the common man for months by increasing the fuel prices... This has to stop. Shiv Sena will intensify protests if the centre does not arrest the price rise,” Ashish Chemburkar, a Shiv Sena politician told reporters on Friday.
A section of netizens have also upbraided the Modi government with sarcastic abuse for the fuel hike.
#PetrolPriceHike #PetrolPrice #PetrolDieselPriceHike #ModiGovt pic.twitter.com/S9pkkFCS7H— theshazeb___ (@shazeb93) February 5, 2021
How's the petrol price pic.twitter.com/3LzpoCOx2o— Yug Punjabi 🥰 (@yug_punjabi) February 5, 2021
As Petrol Prices Rise Exponentially,— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 5, 2021
People Suffer The Consequences of Modi Govt's Loot!#PetrolPriceHike #PetrolPrice⛽️ pic.twitter.com/ObVtFkqjN6
On Tuesday, Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader and former cabinet minister, took to Twitter to target his own government on fuel prices, comparing it with other countries.
February 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)