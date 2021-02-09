'Promise to Give Up Arrogance': Kangana Challenges Actresses to Outshine Her Brilliance of Craft

From doing power-packed action and stunts in the spy-themed thriller movie “Dhaakad” to stepping into the shoes of the most prominent actress-politician Jayalalithaa in “Thalaivi”, Bollywood’s “controversial queen” Kangana Ranaut is gung-ho about her upcoming Hindi films, for which she has undergone drastic physical transformations.

Flaunting her acting prowess and playing diverse avatars in her upcoming movies "Dhaakad" and "Thalaivi", actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed that she has a greater range in her craft than “any other actress on this planet”.

Be it playing challenging and layered roles like veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep or donning a glamorous action avatar like Gal Gadot, Kangana asserted that she can do all that with much elan and ease.

To prove this, Kangana took to social media and shared stills from her upcoming movies, which showcase her as a fighter woman armed with heavy guns, a classical dancer, an Egyptian woman, and a politician.

Throwing an open challenge to all Bollywood actresses to outshine her brilliance of craft, she said, “If anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet, I promise to give up my arrogance. Until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride”.

​Boasting about the massive physical transformation she has undergone for the two films, Kangana shared on social media that she had to gain 20 kilos for her "most ambitious" biopic "Thalaivi", which is about southern India's most prominent politicians and late actress Jayalalithaa. However, to play a spy, she had to shed many extra pounds for the action-thriller movie "Dhaakad".