From Superstar Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Celebs Make a Swag Return to Film Sets

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's "Bell Bottom" was the first movie in the world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic. Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted in Turkey shooting "Laal Singh Chaddha". Now, many celebs are returning to work and leaving their fans delighted with the first glimpse from the sets.

Activating work mode, Bollywood celebs appear to be overjoyed at returning to film sets after a pandemic-caused months-long hiatus. Many of them have shared a glimpse of it on social media, creating a buzz since Monday morning.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a swag return to the set after six-and-a-half months to start shooting the remaining portion of his next movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

He shared a stunning picture of himself in which Salman can be seen showing his back and sporting a black jacket that reads, "Have faith in dust". In the backdrop, a girl can be seen wearing a helmet and striking a pose on a motorbike.

Salman also started shooting for India's biggest Reality TV show "Bigg Boss", starring actress Disha Patani.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also started working on her "most ambitious" bilingual movie "Thalaivi" where she will be seen playing late Tamil Nadu chief minister and actress Jayalalithaa.

The actress has been hogging the headlines since mid-June after shocking allegations or revelations about Bollywood's drug nexus and nepotism in connection to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sharing a sneak peek from the sets with director A.L Vijay, she posted a picture on Monday morning in which Kangana can be seen donning a white blouse and light blue sari (a nine-yard piece of cloth wrapped rather tightly covering a woman's entire body).

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

​Brimming with a lot of excitement and fun, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with star kid Meezaan Jaffery, Paresh Rawal and others jet off to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to shoot "Hungama 2".

Many other celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Sonali Bendre too have started shooting for commercials and short-term projects.

View this post on Instagram Let’s Shoot! back on Set! #WorkMode 🎬💥 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 30, 2020 at 7:46am PDT