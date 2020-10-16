Watch: Actress Kangana Ranaut Kicks and Punches Ahead of Her Power-Packed Role as Fighter Jet Pilot

After her award-winning performances as the girl next door in "Queen" and a supermodel in "Fashion", actress Kangana Ranaut has begun preparations for her power-packed action movie "Tejas" where she will be seen as an air force pilot.
Leaving no stone unturned to surprise everyone in the action movie "Tejas" and another spy thriller called "Dhaakad", Kangana, on Friday, shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes prep that is keeping her busy these days.
Against the scenic backdrop of Manali, Kangana can be seen doing kickboxing and backflips like a pro.
I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020
Calling herself a "legitimate action heroine", Kangana previously performed action scenes in her movie "Manikarnika" where she played the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai. The 33-year-old actress had gained 20 kg for her movie "Thalaivi" which is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress J Jayalalithaa.
The actress, who hogged the limelight for rabble-rousing statements related to her Bollywood colleagues, kickstarts her day with jogging, a brisk walk, and intense workout for hours besides yoga and kickboxing.
