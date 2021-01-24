Six Detained for Raising 'Live Long Pakistan' Slogans in India's Capital Delhi - Video

With India all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, security forces including local police are keeping a close watch on the law and order situation across the country. Security at the borders have been increased to avoid infiltration of terrorists to carry out attacks in India.

A group of six, including three women, were detained in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday after Tughlaq Road police station received a call at around 1 am with a complaint that a few people were raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' (live long Pakistan) slogans.

"A team was rushed to the spot and found two men, three women, and a teenager on electric bikes," police said in a statement.

The call was made by a passerby who filmed the people raising slogans on the empty Delhi streets and confronted them.

​"During questioning, it came to light that they had come for sightseeing around India gate and had rented the electric bikes. The group of six rented out electric bikes and started racing. For the race they decided to name each other after a country," a senior official of Delhi Police told Sputnik.

He further mentioned that the accused raised the slogans for cheering purpose.

"They had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' in lighter vein. The six are being further interrogated. An Enquiry is still being conducted," the officer said.

Ahead of the 26 January Republic Day celebration/parade, intel agencies have warned of a possible terror attack in the country.