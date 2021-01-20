Register
14:14 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The then San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco on 18 June 2004, in a black suit, accentuated with a strand of white pearls and a white tee.

    Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village in India Decks Out in Festive Colours Ahead of Her Swearing-in

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081800868_0:195:2000:1320_1200x675_80_0_0_68e9cf911bf644a8db3489922035e4d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101201081825201-kamala-harris-ancestral-village-in-india-decks-out-in-festive-colours-ahead-of-her-swearing-in/

    The United States of America is set to welcome its 46th president, Joe Biden and 49th vice president, Indo-American Kamala Harris in a few hours from now. While Biden will be the oldest president to take the oath at 78, Harris will be the first woman to occupy the second-highest office in the land.

    Ahead of Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony in the US, residents of her ancestral village Thulasendrapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have started celebrating early.

    As part of the cheer, natives of Harris' village decorated every nook and corner of their region. In addition, people have also prepared a traditional snack called "murukku" to mark this important event for their village. 

    "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di (elder sister) is all set to become the vice president of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village", Indian news agency ANI quoted Sivranjani, a resident from the village as saying.

    Firecrackers are being set off in the village and residents are celebrating her victory by holding up her picture.

    Pictures of the festive spirit lighting up the village of Thulasendrapuram have found their way to Twitter.

    In November, Harris' ancestral village lit up with joy when US media predicted that she had won the post of vice president of the US.

    At that time, sweets were distributed among villagers and houses were decorated.

    The excitement around Harris taking up the role of US vice president has been overwhelming in India.

    In the last two days, many artisans have created paintings and sculptures of Biden and Harris to congratulate them on their sweeping victory.

    Related:

    'Race to Wokeness': Netizens Puzzled After Vogue Gives Kamala Harris New Cover Following Controversy
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    Indian Artist Paints Portraits of US President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris
    Tags:
    vice president, US President, US Election 2020, US presidential inauguration, US, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse