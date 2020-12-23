India Conducts Trials of Medium Range Surface-to-Air Barak-8 Missile for Army

India has successfully carried out trials of an army version of MRSAM, which is capable of bringing down enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic missiles and rockets from a range of around 70 kilometres.
Defence sources said that "In the trials, the missile secured a direct hit on the target.”
Powered by a dual-pulse solid propulsion system, the missile is equipped with an advanced active radar radio frequency seeker and advanced rotating phased array radar that help in detecting targets in 360 degrees, in all weather conditions.
“The missile has maximum speed of Mach 2 and it possesses high degrees of manoeuvrability at target interception range,” the source added.
The 4.5-metre long nuclear-capable missile can carry a payload of 60 kg. The DRDO is planning to increase the range of the missile up to 150 km with domestically-made components.
