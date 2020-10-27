Register
27 October 2020
    Indian men fold the U.S. and Indian flags at a shop in Mumbai, India (File)

    India Signs Landmark Defence Pact With US Amidst Fragile Security Situation in the Region

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India and the United States concluded the third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between defence and foreign ministers to cement bilateral relations and cooperation on multilateral fora. The first dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018, while the second one was in Washington in 2019.

    India and the United States on Tuesday signed two landmark defence pacts in New Delhi at the end of the third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The first deal was Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences.

    BECA allows the US to share satellite and other surveillance data to improve India’s navigation and targeting capabilities. It would improve the accuracy of India’s automated hardware systems and weapons like cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

    Addressing media after the Dialogue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper said, Washington would stand with New Delhi to deal with growing security challenges in the region.

    "The US will stand with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and its liberty... Our nations are committed to working together into expanding our partnerships across many fronts," said Pompeo.

    The statement comes in the backdrop of a bitter border dispute between India and China in the Ladakh region. 

    But the border tension had erupted into a violent clash in mid-June, killing 20 Indian soldiers forcing New Delhi to move more troops and military assets closer to the disputed border.

    Taking on China, the US Secretary of State said, the Coronavirus pandemic that “came from Wuhan” has set off a “robust discussion” about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

    “I'm glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by the CCP,’’ he added.

    Earlier, in a tweet the US State Department said, the Chinese Communist Party poses a real threat.

    “We want China to engage on the world stage the way we ask every other nation to,’’ read the tweet.

    ​Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, both sides discussed the situation in the neighbourhood and asserted “cross-border terrorism is unacceptable.”

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the military-to-military cooperation was progressing very well.

    “We also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood and beyond..... Both sides agreed to comprehend the requirements and initiate processes for joint development of requisite systems and expertise,” said Rajnath Singh.

    New Delhi and Washington also signed three other pacts – cooperation with the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, Electronic Exchange of Customs Data and cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and Cancer Research.

    How BECA to help India?

    BECA is one of the basic deals that the United States signs with close partners. It enables sharing geospatial information, including nautical and aeronautical charts. The complete data, backed by highly accurate American satellites, helps in navigation as well as targeting military assets.

    The pact facilitates both the countries to exchange maps, nautical and aeronautical charts, commercial and other unclassified imagery, geodetic, geophysical, and geomagnetic and gravity data.

    Apart from the standard data, the agreement includes sharing of classified information as well, with safeguards in place to ensure that it is not shared with any third party.

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, Mark Esper, Mike Pompeo, China, Washington, US, New Delhi, India
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse