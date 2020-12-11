Register
08:16 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar looks on at a ceremony where he was awarded the Phalke Ratna for his services to the Indian film industry in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 30, 2007

    B-Town King of Tragedy Dilip Kumar Turns 98: Celebs, Fans Shower Wishes, Recall His Glorious Journey

    © AP Photo / GAUTAM SINGH
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081425466_0:342:2001:1467_1200x675_80_0_0_cc2d68699acd85fbf5c2ebca25f31c6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012111081425266-b-town-king-of-tragedy-dilip-kumar-turns-98-celebs-fans-shower-wishes-recall-his-glorious-journey/

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan shot to fame as Bollywood's "King of Tragedy" for playing the hero in tragic love stories including "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Andaz", "Deedar", "Daag", and others. Over his six-decade career, he won millions of hearts, while inspiring several generations of actors including Shah Rukh Khan.

    Fans are unable to contain themselves because it's their favourite actor Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday.

    From being called the "First Khan" in Bollywood to the "ultimate method actor" by filmmaker and godfather of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, Dilip Kumar soared to great heights of success and won millions of hearts along the way with his performances and down to earth nature.

    Social media is abuzz with greetings from celebs and netizens, who are sharing a sneak peek about his truly inspiring journey.

    While Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn called him his "source of inspiration", actress-politician Urmila Matondkar referred to him as "an institution" who brought joy to the silver screen.

    Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar (present-day Pakistan) and his father was a landlord. At a very young age Kumar ran away from home. He went to the state of Maharashtra (present-day India) and started selling sandwiches at a canteen.

    After completing his education at the Barnes School in Nashik, Maharashtra, he started working at an international daily, Bombay Talkies, in 1942 as a story and script writer.

    It was actress Devika Rani who convinced him to change his name from Muhammad Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar and gave him his first big break as a lead in a Bollywood movie, "Jwar Bhata" (1944).

    The die had been cast. After struggling for 5 years, Dilip tasted success in the movie "Andaz" starring alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

    The entire 1950s are often referred to as the decade of Dilip Kumar as starred in many hit films, including "Jogan", "Hulchul", "Babul", "Deedar", "Naya Daur", "Devdas", "Daag", and "Madhumati".

    He became the highest-paid actor of his time but also briefly suffered from depression due to the tragic roles that he played in movies. It earned him the name of Bollywood's "King of Tragedy".

    Bollywood iconic magnum opus movie Mughal-e-Azam became the highest-grosser in Indian film history during his time. He holds Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

    ​Dilip Kumar refused to work with actress Saira Banu as she was 22 years younger than him but went on to marry her in 1966 and he's still living with her in Mumbai.

    Related:

    Superstar Salman Khan Steals Thunder at Big Fat Bollywood Wedding Reception
    Bollywood Icon Dilip Kumar Turns 97, Netizens Send Love, Gratitude to One of India’s Greatest Actors
    Strike a Pose: Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor Transforms Into Anarkali of Iconic Film Mughal-e-Azam
    Tags:
    celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse