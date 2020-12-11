B-Town King of Tragedy Dilip Kumar Turns 98: Celebs, Fans Shower Wishes, Recall His Glorious Journey

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan shot to fame as Bollywood's "King of Tragedy" for playing the hero in tragic love stories including "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Andaz", "Deedar", "Daag", and others. Over his six-decade career, he won millions of hearts, while inspiring several generations of actors including Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans are unable to contain themselves because it's their favourite actor Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday.

From being called the "First Khan" in Bollywood to the "ultimate method actor" by filmmaker and godfather of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, Dilip Kumar soared to great heights of success and won millions of hearts along the way with his performances and down to earth nature.

Social media is abuzz with greetings from celebs and netizens, who are sharing a sneak peek about his truly inspiring journey.

While Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn called him his "source of inspiration", actress-politician Urmila Matondkar referred to him as "an institution" who brought joy to the silver screen.

When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era,a Legend,an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it 💕💕💕

Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar (present-day Pakistan) and his father was a landlord. At a very young age Kumar ran away from home. He went to the state of Maharashtra (present-day India) and started selling sandwiches at a canteen.

After completing his education at the Barnes School in Nashik, Maharashtra, he started working at an international daily, Bombay Talkies, in 1942 as a story and script writer.

It was actress Devika Rani who convinced him to change his name from Muhammad Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar and gave him his first big break as a lead in a Bollywood movie, "Jwar Bhata" (1944).

The die had been cast. After struggling for 5 years, Dilip tasted success in the movie "Andaz" starring alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

The entire 1950s are often referred to as the decade of Dilip Kumar as starred in many hit films, including "Jogan", "Hulchul", "Babul", "Deedar", "Naya Daur", "Devdas", "Daag", and "Madhumati".

He became the highest-paid actor of his time but also briefly suffered from depression due to the tragic roles that he played in movies. It earned him the name of Bollywood's "King of Tragedy".

Bollywood iconic magnum opus movie Mughal-e-Azam became the highest-grosser in Indian film history during his time. He holds Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

​Dilip Kumar refused to work with actress Saira Banu as she was 22 years younger than him but went on to marry her in 1966 and he's still living with her in Mumbai.