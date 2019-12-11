New Delhi (Sputnik): Born in Pakistan’s Peshawar city as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, he gained popularity under his screen name Dilip Kumar. In a career spanning over seven decades which started with “Jwar Bhata” in 1944, the thespian has been called one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema.

As he turns 97 on Wednesday, the legendary actor continues to receive love from his fans who have embraced his prolific performances in a glorious career that has earned him such titles as Indian cinema’s “Living Legend” and “King of Tragedy”.

Netizens are hailing the charisma of this great artist while wishing him a healthy birthday. Some even said that if ever the history of Indian Cinema was analyzed it would consist of two periods -before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar.

@SrBachchan In the launch ceremony of your Autobiography #Substanceandshadows said, If ever the history of Indian Cinema would be narrated, It would be before #Dilipkumar and after Dilip kumar. Such is the charisma which is cherished by the greats for the evergreen greatness — N Kr Jha (@solitude_times) December 11, 2019

my mother laughed at your name , she lives in schizophrenia but #DilipKumar she still remembers in all the illness she has. loved by all , that is Yusuf Khan. Happy birthday living legend. — Rajit (@laalsinghchdha) December 11, 2019

#DilipKumar alias Md.Yusuf Khan turns 97. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan the 2nd highest civilian award, Dada Saheb Phalke n scores of Filmfare awards n Nishan e Pakistan is the oldest living legend in field of acting.....Wishing him happy birthday.Hope he hits more than a century. — Krishna Pandey (@Krishna07780510) December 11, 2019

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary actor & Tragedy King of Indian Cinema #DilipKumar .#HappyBirthdayDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/vXFUvmCNJx — Aditya Raj (@AdityaRajAISF) December 11, 2019

Happy Birthday 💐 #DilipKumar ji Have a wonderful happy, healthy birthday and many more to come.💕💕🙏 @TheDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/98wBKrLyNl — ZAKIR KHAN (@MyZakirKhan) December 11, 2019

Happy Birthday, #DilipKumar. Considered one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever seen, and described as the 'ultimate method actor' by director Satyajit Ray, Dilip Kumar is an icon in every sense of the word.

​The actor thanked all his fans for the love and warmth they sent via social media. He posted that the “love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude to my eyes.”

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

