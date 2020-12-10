Social Media Abuzz With Memes as Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Becomes Grandfather to Baby Boy

2020 has turned out to be special for the Ambani family, as they welcomed their grandson on Thursday in India’s Mumbai city. And many people are taking to social media to share their feelings with memes.
The billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani has become grandparents for the first time, as their eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka have been blessed with a baby boy.
"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani", a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.
A picture of Mukesh Ambani holding the baby in his arms is making the rounds on the Internet.
Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby. pic.twitter.com/CVtRfPp0Rk— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 10, 2020
While many celebrities have been sending congratulatory messages to the family, netizens have taken to social media sharing funny memes.
#AkashAmbani and #Shloka welcome baby boy, billionaire #MukeshAmbani becomes grandfather 💐💐— Mukul Singh (@Mukul_INC) December 10, 2020
Celebrations on full swing in India!! pic.twitter.com/Jh6lzFQsu2
Unseen picture of Mukesh Ambani’s new born grandson : pic.twitter.com/A2YL66qkrE— JustSurajJokes (@JustSurajJokes) December 10, 2020
Now, we know why he bought Hamleys!!#MukeshAmbani #AkashAmbani #ShlokaAmbani #Ambani pic.twitter.com/gVHYzjUdkv— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) December 10, 2020
Itne sare Ambani Pehle Hi the and Ek Aur Aa Gaye..#AmbaniBaby#ShlokaAmbani #AkashAmbani#AbBaby#AmbaniGrandson #Ambani#AmbaniFamily#JustSayingByChinu pic.twitter.com/MbfVwQjTnD— Charandeep Singh (@chinuu000) December 10, 2020
Mukesh Bhai becomes Dada Ji.....— Varinder Bansal 🇮🇳 (@varinder_bansal) December 10, 2020
Hamley's acquisition becomes super value accretive 😀....super wishes from all of us.

