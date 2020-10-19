Register
19 October 2020
    Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a bus stop with an advertisement for Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai

    Indian Business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani To Sell 5G Phones for Less Than $68 - Report

    © REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade
    India
    by
    Mukesh Ambani, a 63-year-old multi-billionaire, has attracted over $15 billion in investments from foreign firms in his oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries in the past several months. His telecom venture Jio has captured market share from other mobile providers with its hyper-competitive pricing.

    India is accelerating efforts to roll out its 5G ecosystem by 2021, and Ambani’s Jio is planning to capitalise on its brand reputation for affordable pricing to launch 5G-enabled JioPhones which will cost only $68 (INR 5,000), Press Trust of India reported on Monday, citing anonymous “company officials”.

    The reported project aims to further reduce the prices of these devices to between $34 and $40 (INR 2,500- INR 3,000) once production scales up.

    If the roll out of Jio’s 5G-enabled phones actually reaches a critical level, it has the potential to disrupt India’s massive phone market – where presently, the cheapest 5G-enabled devices cost at least $340 (INR 25,000). 

    Although the company has not officially confirmed or denied the news as yet, cheap Jio 5G phones would not really be a surprise for Indians.

    Earlier, in around 2017, Jio became the first brand to provide 4G-supporting mobile phones called JioPhones in India -- totally free of cost for consumers who were just required to pay a refundable deposit of $20 (INR 1,500).

    Offering services for cut-rate prices has been Jio’s business strategy ever since it launched in 2015. To market the brand, Ambani offered free SIM cards and free high-speed 4G internet to all consumers for the first three months, along with free unlimited calling and messages.

    On 18 July, Ambani, speaking to commemorate 25 years of mobile telephony in India, revealed that the country still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era. 

    Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai
    © REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade
    India Needs Upgraded Net, 2G Needs to Be History: Top Tycoon on 25 Years of Mobile Services

    Already one of the world’s ten-richest-people, Ambani had stated that the necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a "part of history”.

    Amid the ongoing India-China border tensions, India is limiting its dependency and trust towards Chinese equipment players like Huawei and ZTE to support the 5G ecosystem in the country, fearing compromises on national security and the data of over 1.37 billion Indians.

    Jio was named one of the world’s “cleanest telco” companies by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for not having an association with Chinese brands, and Ambani is also reportedly working on developing an independent 5G system. 

    A customer selects his number of Reliance Jio Infocomm 4G mobile services in Mumbai on September 6, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    'Mustn't Serve Our Infrastructure on Platter': Analyst on Pompeo Endorsing Huawei-Free Reliance Jio

    The telco, which recently sold stakes to Google and Facebook for billions of dollars as of 31 December 2019, is the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world, with over 387.5 million subscribers.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
