Register
10:45 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, center, performs during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

    Ranveer Singh Marks 10 Years in Bollywood: ‘I Want to Be Remembered as a Thorough Entertainer’

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107749/82/1077498292_0:0:3264:1836_1200x675_80_0_0_76385d1a234ca0c290bde9c6506e806f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012101081415456-ranveer-singh-marks-10-years-in-bollywood-i-want-to-be-remembered-as-a-thorough-entertainer/

    From being an aspiring actor working as an assistant director on the movie “Bunty Aur Babli” to getting his first acting break in “Band Baaja Baaraat” and becoming a Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh’s journey is nothing less than a dream come true. He has won millions of hearts with his performances in “Gully Boy”, “Bajirao Mastani”, and “Padmaavat”.

    Be it his acting prowess or his eccentric fashion style, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has left everyone impressed and garnered a huge fan following across the globe.

    As the 35-year-old actor, who is husband to actress Deepika Padukone, clocks 10 years in the Hindi film industry today since his debut super hit film "Band Baaja Baaraat", Ranveer walks down memory lane, sharing that behind his success, life has been full of struggles and rejections.

    “My struggle period wasn’t easy at all. For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all", Ranveer told Indian daily the Hindustan Times.

    "The chance was one in a million but I still went for it… I was hungry and, at times, foolish but also very persistent”, he said.

    After getting his break in Band Baaja Baarat, there was no looking back for Ranveer, who went on to give super hit performances in movies like "Lootera", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Padmaavat", "Simmba", and "Gully Boy".

    Looking forward, the actor aspires “to be remembered as a thorough entertainer and a versatile actor, whose body of work constitutes some of the best cinema of our country”.

    “To put things philosophically, I would like to alleviate the agony of existence by offering people some cathartic relief", he added.

    Remembering some of his outstanding performances, netizens have bombarded Indian social media, sharing a glimpse of his acting journey.

    ​The actor will next be seen in movies such as "83", "Sooryavanshi", "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", "Takht", and "Cirkus".

    Related:

    Leaked Photos, Videos from Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh’s Next Film Excite Netizens
    B-Town Actor Ranveer Singh Calls for Indian Signing to be Made an Official Language, Wins Hearts
    SRK, Big B, Akshay Among 13 B-Town Stars Listed in Forbes Asia's 100 Most Influential Digital Celebs
    Tags:
    celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse