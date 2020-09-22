BoycottBollywoodDruggies Trending as Actress Deepika Padukone's Name Emerges in Drug Dragnet

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly found hanging by a ceiling fan on 14 June, has unravelled B-town’s drug nexus. After the arrest of Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for allegedly providing drugs to Sushant, around 25 top celebs have been named by Rhea in connection with drug use.

From actress Rhea Chakraborty to Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and now Deepika Padukone, names of big B-town stars continue to pop up in connection with their alleged involvement in Bollywood’s drug scene, leaving their fans stunned.

On Monday, various news channels reported about actress Deepika Padukone’s drug conversation which allegedly took place in October 2017 with her manager Karishma Prakash. In the conversation, she appears to have blatantly asked Karishma for drugs.

Since Deepika’s name was dropped, social media has been trending with #BoycottBollywoodDruggies, and #BoycottDeepikaPadukone by her furious fans.

Actress Kangana Ranaut took a jab at Deepika, who has been advocating for mental health issues, and tweeted on Monday, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, 'MAAL HAI KYA?'”

One user wrote, “#DeepikaPadukone also goes down! Time for Dark & dirty world of Bollywood to meets its end.”

​Calling actors a big influence for youngsters, another user “requested the authorities to start dope test in Bollywood” and send them “to rehabilitation to change their habits”.

​Deepika isn’t the only one to be named in the Bollywood’s drug nexus.

On 2 September, Kangana openly called out Deepika’s actor husband Ranveer Singh along with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal in connection with drugs and asked them to give blood samples for a test.

​After former Delhi legislator, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, filed a police complaint on 15 September against filmmaker Karan Johar for allegedly organising a ‘drug party’ at his residence in Mumbai, the anti-narcotics team has reportedly started a probe into a 2019 video.

Many A-lister such as Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar were reportedly at the party.

​The grapevine has it that Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh will soon get summoned by the National Crimes Bureau (NCB) for questioning.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Rhea, former girlfriend of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been extended to 6 October on Tuesday. She was arrested on 8 September on drug charges linked to the investigation of Sushant's death.

Deepika’s manager Karishma and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency, have also been summoned by the anti-narcotics team's probe.