Register
10:14 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India February 28, 2015

    Protesting Punjab Farmers Reach Outskirts of Delhi, Police Seal Border

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081280582_0:326:3062:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2360030c9edaa95bbb016ab7349e8c85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011261081279217-protesting-punjab-farmers-reach-outskirts-of-delhi-police-seal-border/

    Indian farmers are up in arms against agricultural laws proposed by the Narendra Modi government. The Indian parliament recently approved two farm bills and an amendment to the Essential Commodity Act to remove states' control on the prices of farm products.

    Farmers from the Indian state of Punjab on a protest march to Delhi against the Narendra Modi government's recently approved farm laws have reached the outskirts of the national capital. 

    The Delhi Police on Thursday sealed entry points to stop the protesting farmers from gaining entry into the Indian capital.

    Farmers shout slogans as they block a road during a protest strike against the recent passing of agriculture reform bills in the parliament, at the golden entrance gate in Amritsar on 5 November 2020
    © AFP 2020 / NARINDER NANU
    Farmers Block Highways to Protest Against Farm Laws Across India - Photo, Video
    The protesting farmers want to camp out at a central location in Delhi and raise their voice against the farm laws.

    The farmers, organised under the aegis of 30 farm associations, are protesting against the two farm reform bills approved by the Indian parliament during its recently concluded Monsoon Session. 

    The laws in question are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

    Heavy security was deployed at Delhi's Singhu border. 

    The protesting farmers have been marching towards Delhi in large numbers with a cavalcade of tractors.

    ​At the Shambhu in Ambala in the Indian state of Haryana, bordering the national capital of New Delhi, protesting farmers tossed a police barricade down into a river. After the incident, a water cannon was used to disperse the farmers.  

    Barricades were set up in various other locations too.

    ​Rohtak: Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march pic.twitter.com/rrJltpWq8h

    ​Farmers said they were stopped at Karnal, a hundred kilometres from Delhi. 

    The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill 2020, allows farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated APMC market.

    The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill aims at allowing contract farming under which they can enter into supply agreements with private firms for remunerative and pre-decided prices.

    India's principal opposition party Congress have been calling the laws draconian. The party contends that leaving the price of farm products to market forces will be detrimental to the interests of farmers.   

    Related:

    Hundreds of Indian Farmers Continue Protests Against Agricultural Reforms - Video
    Farmers Block Highways to Protest Against Farm Laws Across India - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    law, protest, farmers, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse