It’s Symbolic: Tractor Set on Fire Near Iconic India Gate in Delhi to Protest Against Farm Bills

In the early hours of Monday morning, members of the Punjab Youth Congress set a tractor ablaze in front of Delhi’s iconic war memorial, the India Gate, marking the beginning of another day of ongoing protests againt farm bills.
The police and fire department were able to get the situation under control while dousing the fire.
Videos purportedly depicting the site have emerged on Twitter.
#FarmersProtest reached Delhi. Protesters set on fire a tractor in front of iconic India gate on Monday morning. Government notified three contentious #farmbill on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/zijxCEw5u9— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) September 28, 2020
Youth Congress live streamed the protest at India Gate. Police filed complain against unknown protestors. pic.twitter.com/i5IcAuwcl3— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) September 28, 2020
Members of the Punjab Youth Congress also live streamed the protest the from India Gate. The police have filed a complaint against the unknown protesters.
A total of three agricultural bills that passed the Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament last week have led to unrest in the country. The bills were passed despite the main opposition party, Congress, criticising them.
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 allows contract farming and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 aims to deregulate the production, supply, and distribution of food items like cereals, pulses, potatoes, and onions.
Despite the protests, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed the farm bills calling them "historic".
Farmers from across India have warned the government that their agitation will intensify if the government does not revoke the bills or ensure legal safeguards from them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)