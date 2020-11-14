Indian Students Win Digital Economy International Olympiad

Students from India took first place at the Digital Economy International Olympiad. The winners will be invited to attend summer and winter schools for digital orientation and undergo training in Russian IT companies. The results will also be considered when enrolling in master's programmes in Russian universities, the organisers said.

"It was a great experience to take part in this international Olympiad. At the first stage of the Olympiad, I think what I liked most was the flexibility to take part in all the technologies that may interest you, such as data science, big data, neurotechnology, artificial [intelligence], and many more," Chandrashekhar Soni (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh), a finalist in the Digital Economy International Olympiad, said.

Soni added that the Olympiad has helped him to work out what his best skills are. He also said that in the fullness of time he wants to become a big data engineer so that he can contribute to the development of technology and help those around him.

"The tasks presented in the challenges are very exciting and challenging. I enjoyed solving coding problems that apply to specific algorithmic implementation. I look forward to participating in the next event, which will be my last as I am graduating next year. I would like to thank the entire organising team for the amazing event", Projjal Gop (Kolkata), an Olympiad finalist, said.

Representatives from Kazakhstan, Kirghizia, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan also won awards in the academic competition. The list of finalists of the Olympiad included participants from Moldova and the Republic of Belarus.

More than 6,000 students from 18 countries, studying for bachelor's and master's degrees in information and communication technologies, took part in the Digital Economy International Academic Competition.

The Digital Economy International Olympiad was held as part of the Federal Project "Personnel for the Digital Economy" by order of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).