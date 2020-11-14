Register
07:18 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold bullion

    New Investment Opportunity In Gold, Equity, Debt on Diwali As Fixed Deposits Lose Sheen: Analysts

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106433/70/1064337026_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_3236cdcf6ab6b6120cdef42e1654e46b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011141081149495-new-investment-opportunity-in-gold-equity-debt-on-diwali-as-fixed-deposits-lose-sheen-analysts/

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has infused funds worth $125 billion since February in an effort to keep the financial market stable amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the liquidity has fired up the equity markets, it has taken the fizz out of traditional savings.

    If one were to compare India's equity markets to something on this year's Diwali, which is celebrated by millions of people as a festival of light and prosperity, then it wouldn't be anything less than a strobe rocket.

    Major equity indexes in India have skyrocketed spectacularly, fired by mega-liquidity pushed into the financial system by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and also a sustained inflow from foreign institutional investors. 

    A day before lockdown was imposed on the whole of India on 25 March, the benchmark 30-share index of the Bombay Stock exchange plunged to the 25,981 level from the high of 41,925 it reached on 17 January. It wiped off almost $133 billion of investor wealth in a single day. 

    Since then, the Sensex and the other major index, the National Stock Exchange's Nifty, have shown a spectacular rise. Sensex has since recovered and is trading above the pre-COVID peak at above 43,357, and the Nifty has also regained its positions from the March low of 7,610, trading now at 12,690.

    Apart from equity, the yellow metal has also gained some sheen as experts believe that gold is a good hedge against uncertainty. No wonder the precious metal has galloped to INR 50,505 ($680 approx at current prices) per 10 grams from INR 39,872 ($530) on 3 January this year, according to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

    However, with so much money in the system as an consequence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reducing the key lending rates to fight the effects of the pandemic since February this year, there has also been a casualty.

    The banks' fixed deposit (FD) rates have come down drastically. For instance the fixed deposit rates of India’s largest lender State Bank of India have fallen to about 4.9 percent from slightly above 6 percent a year ago. Also, the interest rates on the post office deposits as well as the government's public provident fund (PPF) have also contracted.

    This Diwali, if one were to take an investment decision this year, where should one funnel one's money? On the one hand, there are the stock exchanges and gold, which are enjoying a bull run, and on the other hand, traditional FDs are losing their gloss.

    Analysts believe that the markets are in an overbought territory and value equity picks for the long term - along with a mix of blue-chip mutual funds - and gold could be a good option as fixed deposits in banks and post offices are no longer lucrative. 

    Financial journalist specialising in stocks and mutual funds, Geetu Moza, told Sputnik, “It is true that the bank and post office fixed deposits are no longer lucrative. Investors may opt for blue-chip mutual funds and stocks for the long term. Gold also can be a good hedge. Sustained investment in PPF can also fetch higher returns in the long run.”

    A security guard wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus stands at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Covid-19: Curious Case of Rebound in Indian Equities from March Lows Despite Recession Fear
    Moza added that one could invest in gold bonds if one does not want to own physical gold. Experts believe that gold will fetch 20–25 percent returns in the next one-and-a-half years.

    Kishore Narne from brokerage house Motilal Oswal said in an interview with a local business news channel, “Gold is likely to see a level of INR 62,000 ($831) per 10 gram in the next one-and-a half years. A 20-25 percent return in the current scenario is not bad.”

    Market players say that gold buying is visible. “Jewellery buying is high. Light-weight jewellery is being bought. Festive season and marriage demand are pushing sales,” said Surendra Mehta from India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

    Negative Rate on Bank FDs

    A banking sector representative pointed out that since inflation in India is soaring, investment in FDs will fetch negative returns.

    The banker told Sputnik on condition of anonymity, “Retail inflation in India is hovering a kk 7 percent, while the FDs from different banks offer returns in the range of 4.9 percent to 6 percent. This will fetch negative returns to investors”.

    He, however, stated that for those who want fixed returns, corporate debt instruments could be a better option and may provide better returns than bank FDs. “But one has to be cautious about the rating of the corporate bond that one is choosing”, he added. 

    Related:

    Slay It With Sass: India's Top Fashion Bloggers Show Off Their Newest Looks to Rock This Diwali
    Tags:
    Gold, equity markets, investment, Diwali, festival, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse