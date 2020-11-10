COVID Vaccine Cheer Propels Indian Bourses, Sensex Surpasses 43,000 Points for the First Time

Indian bourses scaled new heights a day after pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30 share benchmark index, Sensex, gained 443 points in early trading on Tuesday to trade at 43,041.18. Similarly, the 50-share index of the National Stock Exchange, Nifty too gained 109 points to trade at 12,570.
Pfizer Ltd.'s stocks zoomed more than 5 percent on the NSE.
Tourism, hospitality, and aviation stocks, hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, were up in opening trading on Indian bourses at the news of a new vaccine.
Stocks of aviation company, IndiGo, shot up 5.3 percent. Stocks from hotel companies EIH Ltd. and Lemon Tree also gained 5 percent in trading.
