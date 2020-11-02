'Home is Where the Heart is': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns Home After Matrix 4 Shoot in Berlin

It's a special feeling to be back home after being away from your loved ones, and Indian-American actress and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas resonated the same experience when she returned home to singer husband Nick Jonas and their adorable pooch.
The 38-year-old Quantico and Baywatch actress was shooting in Berlin, Germany along with actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris for her Hollywood movie "Matrix 4".
Happy to be back home, she shared an adorable picture of her perfect family in which she can be seen hanging out with Nick in a car along with her fur babies Gino Jonas (a German shepherd) and Diana (a chihuahua).
She wrote, "Home is where the heart is".
View this post on Instagram
Home is where the heart is❤️ @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas
All comments
Show new comments (0)