'Surprise From Heaven': Kanye West Gifts Kim Holographic Video Wish From Late Dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West, the entertainer, entrepreneur, and fashionista stepped into her 40s surrounded by family and friends away from the city life, somewhere on a private island. The fashion mogul reportedly rented a Boeing 777 to fly her guests to the island, and many details about the wild party on 21 October have been making it to the headlines.

Rapper Kanye West has stunned the world with his gift to wifey Kim Kardashian on her 40th birthday – a holographic video message from her late father, Robert Kardashian. A lawyer by profession, Kardashian succumbed to esophageal cancer back in 2003, aged 59.

Calling it a "surprise from heaven", the reality TV star posted a video of the holographic birthday wish her late father had "sent" her way through his "genius" son-in-law, Kanye.

The hologram, that emerges out of pixels, tells his daughter that he is watching over the family while reminiscing about Kim's childhood days when he used to drive her to school and groove to the beat of "Who Put The Bomp" by Barry Mann.

Netizens noted that the entire thing went from "weird" to "weirder" when the holographic Kardashian tells his daughter that he sometimes drops hints of being around, "like when you hear someone make a big peefy (peefee)– or when you make a peefy", which, according to the comments probably means "farts".

The main takeaway I have here is that if you’re around someone who farts it’s actually just the ghost of Robert Kardashian. https://t.co/eMZFAm74vo — Kev (@KevinMcGannon) October 30, 2020

I’m still stuck on the meaning of “big peefy/peefi/peefee” - is the Robert Kardashian hologram say his spirit is still around every time someone farts? — untitled goose name (@notallbhas) October 30, 2020

The ENTIRE Kardashian (Kanye) included are WEIRD AF!! That Robert Kardashian hologram is just... pic.twitter.com/vSy1OPwAp9 — Genea mom (@GuerdyY) October 30, 2020

​Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian dropped a thank-you comment to Kanye for "the most thoughtful gift ever".

Netizens suspect Kanye roped in Friends star David Schwimmer to embody the late Kardashian because he was cast as the lawyer in a series called "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story".