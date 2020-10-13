Cow Dung Chips Touted as 'Effective Shield From Mobile Radiation'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has taken cow-centric economy to the next level: Vallabh Kathiria, chairman of the National Cow Commission has said that clinical trials of cow urine and cow dung as an effective precaution against COVID-19 will be held in 10 hospitals across the country starting with Rajkot, a city in Gujarat.

A cowshed in India's Gujarat state has claimed that a chip made of cow dung, gold and diamond powder will protect people from radiation.

Prabhudas Bhai Tanna, the manager of Shreeji Gaushala (Cowshed) in Rajkot, told Sputnik that the microchip (5mmx7.5mm) is an effective shield against mobile phone emissions.

Although Prabhudas claimed its use was scientifically proved, he could not provide any laboratory evidence of why the chip named Gausatva Kavach (Cow-constituent Armour) and sold in packets of three for 150 rupees ($2), worked.

Prabhudas's claim was endorsed by Vallabh Kathiria, chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (the National Cow Commission) in New Delhi on Monday.

“Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proved...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be a safeguard against diseases,” he claimed.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

​Prabhudas told Sputnik that at present only about 300 packets of anti-radiation chips have been made, but he has the ability to produce up to 10,000 chips a month.

He added that his cowshed has 1,865 cows and makes 63 products such as shampoo, floor cleaner, soap, incense sticks, etc. all out of cow dung and cow urine.

Cows are sacred to the Hindus and their protection is a major pledge of the ruling BJP party, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2019 the BJP set up the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog with funding of more than $68 million for the conservation, protection and development of cows and their calves.