Register
06:50 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    cow

    Cow-Dung Products to Light Up India During Festival Season to Counter Chinese Goods

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/52/1078475211_0:0:1921:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_c88bbca4aee43fc76668694591c68259.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010131080749969-cow-dung-products-to-light-up-india-during-festival-season-to-counter-chinese-goods/

    India’s ruling BJP had set up a National Commission for Cattle - Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog - with over $68 million in funding in 2019 for the conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. Cows have always been part of the BJP’s core political agenda due to the Hindu tradition of venerating cattle.

    India’s federal government plans to ignite 330 million oil lamps, or Diyas, made of cow-dung on the occasion of India's biggest festival of lights -- Diwali -- this year to counter Chinese products.

    It is like lighting one cow-dung-made lamp for each of the 330 million cattle worshipped in Hinduism. Usually, a large number people light earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, as a gesture to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama following his 14-year exile as mentioned in the Ramayana, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. 

    The country's National Commission for Cattle hopes to also generate business for thousands of cow-based entrepreneurs and farmers with the endeavour. 

    The Commission said that it would provide environmentally-friendly alternatives to Chinese-made artificial lamps and give a leg up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Make in India.

    Various segments of stakeholders like farmers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, Gaushalas (cow shelters) and other concerned people are being involved on a large scale to make the campaign of Kamdhenu (Cow) Deepawali a grand success, an official statement from the Commission said on Monday. 

    The Commission has started promoting products made of cow dung and panchagavya, a mixture made from cow-dung, urine, milk, curd, and clarified butter, ahead of the festival season. These products include oil lamps, candles, incense sticks, wall hangings, paper weight, puja material, and idols of Hindu Gods, among others. 

    The blueprint developed by the National Commission for Cattle include increasing the income of farmers through the sale of milk, clarified butter, etc. as well as products made of cow-dung and urine like shampoo, floor cleaner and soap.                         

    Presently there are about 50 products made of cow-dung available on the market, ranging from pots to key rings.

    Cow protection has a prominent place in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political rhetoric. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he has been accusing the earlier Congress government of promoting a “pink revolution” of cattle slaughter and meat exports.

    India's Hindu majority, who have an emotional attachment to cows, consider beef consumption to be sacrilege.

    The livestock economy sustains nearly 73 million rural Indian households. The Modi government believes a cow-centric economy could help trigger self-reliance in India, or at least contribute to the goal.

    Related:

    Pregnant Cow in India Injured Consuming Explosive Wrapped in Wheat-Flour Ball
    'Moodern Money: India's Tribal State Launches Scheme to Make Cow Dung a Profitable Affair
    Bizarre or Eco-Friendly: Indians Create 'Corona Rakhis' Made of Cow Dung Cakes for Sibling Festival
    Tags:
    Cow, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse