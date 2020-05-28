Register
06:59 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    cow

    Moodern Medicine; Gujarat, India to Begin Clinical Trials of Covid Drug Made From Cow Dung and Urine

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/52/1078475211_0:0:1921:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_c88bbca4aee43fc76668694591c68259.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005281079438552-moodern-medicine-gujarat-india-to-begin-clinical-trials-of-covid-drug-made-from-cow-dung-and-urine/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Previously, several Hindu organisations in the country and political parties have touted the consumption of cow urine and cow dung as an effective precaution or even remedy for coronavirus. However, there is lack of empirical evidence to support the idea.

    The stage is now set in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat to test the efficacy of medicine derived from five main products extracted from cattle - milk, butter, ghee, dung and urine - to treat COVID-19.

    Vallabh Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, told media that the clinical trials of the medicine will begin soon, using protocol used to test allopathic medicines in 10 hospitals across the country beginning with Rajkot, a city in Gujarat.

    The chairman, who is also an allopathy doctor, stated that the effectiveness of five elements, also known as Panchgavya, can be found in the Ayurveda for the treatment of certain ailments and there is a possibility that this medicine may provide an effective treatment or cure for coronavirus as well.

    The medicine, which is made from all five elements, is reportedly in granular form and supposed to be consumed with milk or water.

    Explaining the methodology, the doctor said patients willing to take this treatment will be given the medicine and the results will be observed on the basis of the scientific and modern norms of clinical trials.

    Meanwhile, although there has been no empirical evidence that Ayurveda remedies can treat coronavirus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the use of the Ayurveda remedy to build one's immunity and develop a resistance to the virus. A group of researchers in the country asked the government not to "neglect Ayurveda" as a possible treatment.

    India's AYUSH Ministry, in a joint effort with the health ministry, has also begun clinical trials of Ayurvedic medicines for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

    Several political and religious leaders in the country have lauded cow urine and cow dung as an effective treatment of COVID-19. Cow urine parties and other such gatherings have been organised to mobilise people.

    Related:

    Hindu Group Throws Cow Urine Party in New Delhi to Ward Off Novel Coronavirus - Report
    Indian Man Arrested for Selling Cow Dung and Urine at High Price
    'Does it Contain Cow Urine?' Governing BJP Lawmaker Turns Twitter Red by Endorsing Saffron Mask
    Tags:
    treatment, Gujarat, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse