Moodern Medicine; Gujarat, India to Begin Clinical Trials of Covid Drug Made From Cow Dung and Urine

New Delhi (Sputnik): Previously, several Hindu organisations in the country and political parties have touted the consumption of cow urine and cow dung as an effective precaution or even remedy for coronavirus. However, there is lack of empirical evidence to support the idea.

The stage is now set in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat to test the efficacy of medicine derived from five main products extracted from cattle - milk, butter, ghee, dung and urine - to treat COVID-19.

Vallabh Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, told media that the clinical trials of the medicine will begin soon, using protocol used to test allopathic medicines in 10 hospitals across the country beginning with Rajkot, a city in Gujarat.

The chairman, who is also an allopathy doctor, stated that the effectiveness of five elements, also known as Panchgavya, can be found in the Ayurveda for the treatment of certain ailments and there is a possibility that this medicine may provide an effective treatment or cure for coronavirus as well.

The medicine, which is made from all five elements, is reportedly in granular form and supposed to be consumed with milk or water.

Explaining the methodology, the doctor said patients willing to take this treatment will be given the medicine and the results will be observed on the basis of the scientific and modern norms of clinical trials.

Meanwhile, although there has been no empirical evidence that Ayurveda remedies can treat coronavirus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the use of the Ayurveda remedy to build one's immunity and develop a resistance to the virus. A group of researchers in the country asked the government not to "neglect Ayurveda" as a possible treatment.

India's AYUSH Ministry, in a joint effort with the health ministry, has also begun clinical trials of Ayurvedic medicines for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Several political and religious leaders in the country have lauded cow urine and cow dung as an effective treatment of COVID-19. Cow urine parties and other such gatherings have been organised to mobilise people.