Register
10:18 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

    Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Over 'Using Wind Turbines to Separate Oxygen, Suck Moisture from Air’ Remark

    © CC BY 4.0 / President of the Russian Federation press service / Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080697227_0:24:1281:744_1200x675_80_0_0_9051fe5ad5bad5bca9da1f95814cbbb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010091080715181-rahul-gandhi-mocks-pm-over-using-wind-turbines-to-separate-oxygen-suck-moisture-from-air-remark/

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen participated in an India-Denmark Summit on 28 September. “We look forward to having a strong Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark and improving ties in sectors like trade, commerce and energy”, the Indian PM said after the virtual summit.

    India’s key opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reckoned that nobody had the “guts” to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was wrong, citing a video in which the latter could be heard suggesting that wind turbines could be potentially used to “suck” moisture and “separate” oxygen from air.

    “The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi, a parliamentarian and former chief of India’s main opposition party Congress.

    The video cited by Gandhi was of a virtual discussion on 6 October between Prime Minister Modi and Henrik Andersen, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Denmark-headquartered renewable energy company Vestas Wind Systems.

    ​“At places where there is more humidity in the air, the wind turbines could be used to suck moisture from the air to produce clean drinking water. That way, the wind turbines could be used to produce both energy and clean drinking water”, Prime Minister Modi is heard saying in the video.

    “People living along the coast usually experience shortage of potable water. So, wind turbines could be helpful in solving the crisis of drinking water in such areas”, Modi goes on to suggest.

    “My second suggestion is that we could employ these turbines to separate oxygen from air as well. It could be challenging, of course… But if we are able to develop a technology to do so, the wind turbine could be put to several uses at once", he says in the video.

    “The wind turbines could be employed to produce wind energy, suck moisture from air to produce drinking water and separate oxygen from air at the same time. It could be like a three-in-one process”, Modi concludes his argument.

    In response, the Danish business leader said: “Dear Prime Minister Modi. I can’t say… But, I am smiling. And I am smiling at your passion and your excitement”.

    “I can guarantee you that if you should have the wish to come and visit me in Denmark, you will be a very loyal idea generator for our research and development both for Denmark and India… Because you will be challenging our engineers. I can’t say how pleased I am at your ideas”, Andersen could be heard telling the Indian prime minister.

     

    Related:

    Modi Govt’s Policies Led to Job Losses, Historic Fall in India’s Economic Growth - Rahul Gandhi
    Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to Modi Gov't: Have Fair, Inclusive COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy
    Rahul Gandhi's Jibe at Gov't: Spreading Hate on FB Can't Hide Economic Reality as Job Losses Abound
    Tags:
    Denmark, India, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse