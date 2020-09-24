Register
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, 30 July 2017

    ‘Border Chumps’: Indian Users Mock Video of Chinese Troops 'Facing Stern Challenges' in Himalayas

    India
    by
    Five months into the tensions, representatives from Asia's most populous nations, India and China, have been engaging in talks to resolve border conflicts. Against the backdrop of the continued border tensions, netizens from both the countries have been indulging in a war of words, defending their respective countries on social media.

    The Global Times, China’s state-run news agency, has been regularly posting videos of Chinese troops training in the rough border terrains, flaunting the country’s might. Once again, the outlet has tweeted a snippet showing soldiers “facing stern challenges like landslides, wolf attacks and armed lawbreakers”. 

    ​The video, that was seemingly intended to exhibit the brawn of Chinese troops, ended up attracting mockery from Indian netizens, who have reacted with pictures of Chinese soldiers crying aboard a bus.

    ​In recent months, several similar videos have been posted by the Global Times as well as its editor Hu Xijin – all of which have been ridiculed by Indian netizens against the backdrop of the prevailing border tensions in the Ladakh region.

    This photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers patrolling along the border of Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar in China's western Xinjiang region.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    ‘Baby Boys Posting Video Games’: Indian Netizens Mock Clips Showing Chinese War Games
    The Indian and Chinese soldiers have been on guard at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April, when the two countries accused each other of violating the loosely-demarcated border line.

    A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat overnight on 15-16 June, after which the border woes between the nations worsened.

    India banned a total of 233 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons, and the #BoycottMadeinChina movement has been trending in the country, encouraging Indians to ditch Chinese products.

