‘Border Chumps’: Indian Users Mock Video of Chinese Troops 'Facing Stern Challenges' in Himalayas

Five months into the tensions, representatives from Asia's most populous nations, India and China, have been engaging in talks to resolve border conflicts. Against the backdrop of the continued border tensions, netizens from both the countries have been indulging in a war of words, defending their respective countries on social media.

The Global Times, China’s state-run news agency, has been regularly posting videos of Chinese troops training in the rough border terrains, flaunting the country’s might. Once again, the outlet has tweeted a snippet showing soldiers “facing stern challenges like landslides, wolf attacks and armed lawbreakers”.

Watch Chinese border soldiers carry out their roles at Karakorum Mountains in NW China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As border soldiers in hypoxic locations, they face stern challenges: landslides, wolf attacks and armed lawbreakers, but faith encourages them to stand firm. pic.twitter.com/EUwruprgG6 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 24, 2020

​The video, that was seemingly intended to exhibit the brawn of Chinese troops, ended up attracting mockery from Indian netizens, who have reacted with pictures of Chinese soldiers crying aboard a bus.

Watch Chinese border chumps trying to act their roles at some random Chinese slum. As TikTok soldiers in cosy locations, they face stern challenges: bad acting, worst scripts and propaganda content, but their overacting encourages them to stand firm. — Gobbar Times 💩 (@GobbarTimes) September 24, 2020

Crying babies😂🤷 pic.twitter.com/Ta8iDNTon9 — BoseBhagat (@BoseBhagat1) September 24, 2020

But why are the Chinese soldiers crying for being sent toLadakh?Shortage of Oxygen at high altitude, extreme cold conditions,Combat-ready and highly skilled lndian soldiers,threat of corona,extremely poor survival conditions have made the Chinese soldiers mentally&physically weak — JANAKI RANJAN DASH (@janaki_ranjan) September 24, 2020

​In recent months, several similar videos have been posted by the Global Times as well as its editor Hu Xijin – all of which have been ridiculed by Indian netizens against the backdrop of the prevailing border tensions in the Ladakh region.

The Indian and Chinese soldiers have been on guard at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April, when the two countries accused each other of violating the loosely-demarcated border line.

A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat overnight on 15-16 June, after which the border woes between the nations worsened.

India banned a total of 233 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons, and the #BoycottMadeinChina movement has been trending in the country, encouraging Indians to ditch Chinese products.