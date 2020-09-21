Shut the F**k Up: Indians Troll Global Times Editor for Saying India’s Military is No Match for PLA

Months of border hostilities between India and China have started to be reflected on social media, with the smartphone generation in both countries waging a war of words on Twitter, while soldiers of the two Asian giants have witnessed incidents of violent clashes in the contested Ladakh region, reporting causalities on the Indian side.

Hilarious memes and videos flooded social media when the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a Chinese state-run media outlet, took a direct potshot at the Indian Army in the wake of the ongoing border standoff.

Hu Xijin, who often shares the Chinese Army’s drills with captions, posted a video on Monday of People Liberation Army (PLA) troops conducting a joint land-air drill in the Tibet region.

Taking direct aim at Indians, he captioned the clip saying that the target audience of the video is “of course Indian troops and politicians” and underlined that India's military is no match for the PLA; therefore, the soldiers should also be proud of themselves.

The PLA released latest video of joint land-air drill in Tibet region. Of course its target audience is Indian troops and politicians. I want to tell nationalists in India: Please calm down. Indian military is truly no match for PLA. Don't force your soldiers to be conceited. pic.twitter.com/6A0zG9mrVq — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 21, 2020

​The video of PLA soldiers launching air missiles and dropping bombs from choppers has evoked an avalanche of hilarious reactions from Indian netizens, who said the video is a “fantasy of La La land” and that a real situation would be different from a "scripted movie", as there would be counter-fire.

Mr. Hu, The video is perfect in every sense of the world. The only issue is there's so no counter fire from the opposite direction. The war may be a movie script for CCP thugs but the real life situation would be way more complex & complicated for programmed PLA bots, Be assured. — Galactus 🇮🇳 (@Galactus08) September 21, 2020

PLA soldiers crying after been posted on LAC against Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/wsNPoCKfYR — chanakya (@chanakya_bih) September 21, 2020

PLA troops in Ladakh when they see Indian Troops. pic.twitter.com/GXQrFcJMqu — 🆂🅾🆄🅼🅴🅽🅳🆄🇮🇳 (@UnapologeticSom) September 21, 2020

Others threw sarcasm Xijin's way by congratulating him on another “PUBG”-inspired game, while others were rather rude and asked him to "shut up".

Congratulations on the release of new video game from PLA! keep it up 🤣 — Ati Ranajn (@AtiRanajn) September 21, 2020

​​In recent days, the Global Times has put up several videos of Chinese Army personnel practising daredevil stunts in the Himalayan region. More often than not, the videos have been subjected to mockery and ridicule by many Indians.

The ongoing tensions between India and China, ongoing since April, flared up in late August, when both countries accused each other of crossing the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control and firing gunshots, the first use of firearms in the area for 40 years.