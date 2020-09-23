India’s Anti-Drug Agency Summons Several Bollywood Actors to Probe Drug-Film Industry Nexus

Three Indian agencies are probing various angles in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the cause of death, the anti-drug agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau, is probing the drug angle, and the economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate, is looking into money laundering aspects.

As the probe into the death of B-town actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues, India’s anti-drug agency on Wednesday summoned several actors – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh to appear in the next three days.

​The names of these high-profile actors emerged during investigations into the death of Sushant.

Links to these names or their close contacts were retrieved from mobile conversations with Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on procuring drugs.

Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea is accused of abetting the actor to take the extreme step on 14 June.

Rhea and her brother are currently in jail on charges of allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

So far, 19 people, including two employees of the actor, have been arrested in connection with the case, including over alleged links with drug dealers and the film community.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput, a native of Bihar state, was found hanged at his Mumbai flat in Maharashtra state. Mumbai Police filed a case for unnatural death.

The case was handed over to the country’s top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, following a recommendation by the Bihar government at the request of the actor’s father, after Mumbai Police were accused of conducting a shoddy investigation into the case.