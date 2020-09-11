Late Bollywood Actor Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Fails to Get Bail in Alleged Drug Abuse Case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend was arrested on Tuesday by India's Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly arranging and financing the consumption of drugs by her late boyfriend. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Mumbai flat on 14 June, leaving fans shocked and puzzled by his death.

An Indian Court on Friday rejected bail applications filed by Bollywood actor Sushant's ex- girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drugs case registered by country’s main drug enforcement agency.

The court also rejected the bail application filed by Rhea's brother Showik and four others.

After the hearing, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshind said that they would decide in the coming week on the next course of action after getting the court order’s copy from the Bombay High Court.

“Once we get the order copy. We will decide... about approaching the High Court,” Maneshinde said on Friday.

Rhea has proclaimed her innocence, and says she was falsely implicated and coerced into making self incriminatory confessions.

Rhea and her brother have been booked under section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On Thursday, the anti Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) strongly opposed Rhea’s plea, and referred to her as allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput through Showik and the late actor’s two staffers which it described as a “drug procurement nexus”.

The agency has claimed Rhea, who is also facing charges of abetting the suicide of her former boyfriend Sushant, had detailed knowledge about the actor's drug consumption and that she procured drugs for him.

The agency has also referred to a statement, which it claimed was given voluntarily by Rhea and said it would be legally admissible in court.

It also claimed that Rhea may tamper with evidence and also try to infuence witnesses using her money and power.

Currently, Rhea is being held in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail where she will remain until 22 September.

Meanwhile, fans of late actor Sushant rejoiced over the court's order, saying "justice will prevail".

Court rejects bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and 4 others

Bad day for liberals pic.twitter.com/9kBW6xS06Z — Kashmiri Fella 𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) September 11, 2020

Bail Plea of Rhea & Showik has been rejected in Drugs Case.Along with them Bail pleas of others has also been rejected.



TRUTH & JUSTICE always find a way.@shwetasinghkirt@ishkarnBHANDARI#ImmortalSushant pic.twitter.com/SXBagkzAvv — Nidhi (@NidhiSurolia) September 11, 2020

Three federal agencies are investigating different angles in the death of the actor, including money laundering.