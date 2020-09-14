Register
12:16 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hindi

    ‘Hindi Diwas’: Let the Language Flourish Without Imposition, Says Writers’ Fraternity

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080452522_0:0:1921:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_6ca7b535794e873389b7273951f39d12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009141080450229-hindi-diwas-let-the-language-flourish-without-imposition-says-writers-fraternity/

    India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a strong proponent of the Hindi language in all possible formats and parts of the country. However, its efforts have been obstructed and rather strongly opposed by the non-Hindi speaking southern and northeastern states, as they view it as an imposition of a language not preferred by everyone.

    While the Hindi language is a common thread binding India together, it should be allowed to organically flourish rather than imposed by the government, prominent Hindi writers suggested on Monday as the country marked its national Hindi Day.

    “There is no doubt that Hindi binds us together as a nation. However, the authorities must be careful while introducing it in formal education in schools in non-Hindi speaking states, so as to avoid the impression that it is being imposed by the federal government,” prominent Hindi short story writer Uday Prakash told Sputnik.

    ‘Hindi Diwas’, or the day of Hindi is an occasion which marks the world’s fourth-most spoken language being adopted in India as the official language of the country in 1949.

    Prakash’s contributions to Hindi literature have been noted by India’s national academy of letters, the Sahitya Akademi, which has bestowed upon him its highest award.

    The acclaimed writer suggested that the only way to make Hindi acceptable in the southern states is to promote it without imposing it. “Even non-native Hindi speakers in India understand Bollywood movies and songs. Almost half of the Tamil speakers in India understand Hindi.”

    He said accepting diversity in the Hindi language was crucial for its promotion, noting that one of the most well-known Hindi writers of the 20th century had a Tamilian background.

    “Rangeya Raghav is counted among the top Hindi exponents of the century. Yet, the way he wrote Hindi language (in his creative works) is very much different from how writers from the northern Indian states use the language,” underscored Prakash.

    The ruling party BJP has on various occasions in the past asserted that Hindi, as a language, needs to be embraced in the country. BJP’s parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has always championed its adoption by all States in a bid to connect all parts of India with a common thread.  

    Hindi poet Manglesh Dabral, however, feels that making Hindi the ‘national language’ of the country would complicate matters for the southern and eastern states, which have their own cultural and linguistic traditions.

    “Hindi is already reaping the benefits of globalisation and privatisation. It is India’s most widely-used language and it is only set to expand its speakers’ base in the coming years,” Dabral told Sputnik. He is also a former recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award.

    The Hindi author underlined the importance of letting regional languages flourish alongside Hindi. “Let them develop an expertise in their mother tongue and English before introducing them to Hindi. Otherwise, there would be a sense of resentment,” says Dabral.

    Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the nation to join in commemorating ‘Hindi Diwas’ (Hindi Day).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of linguists who are contributing to the propagation of Hindi language.

    “While a country is known by its geography and borders, the language is its biggest identity,” India’s federal Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Monday.

    “In a country where so many languages are spoken, Hindi serves as a means to unite everyone,” he added.

    Shah also lauded the efforts of his government in promoting Hindi through the three-language formula in the New Education Policy (NEP), which came into effect from this week.

    Hindi is the mother tongue of over 250 million Indians, according to the Census of 2001. However, non-Hindi speakers, most notably residents of Tamil Nadu, have opposed the new education policy for introducing Hindi at the primary school level in states where it is not the most spoken tongue.

    Related:

    Netizens Roast Trump’s Poorly Phrased Hindi Tweets, Recommend He Hire a Translator
    Indian TV Show Sparks Row Over 'Mumbai's Language is Hindi' Remark
    Hindi Imposition Issue Raises Head Again in India's Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse