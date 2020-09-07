Register
08:43 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

    As Economy Tanks, COVID-19 Caseload Rises, Opposition's Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi Gov't 'Ostrich'

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080372862_0:0:3052:1716_1200x675_80_0_0_62ba0ddf1233b2651c0d8de34c9df30f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009071080386215-as-economy-tanks-covid-19-caseload-rises-oppositions-rahul-gandhi-calls-modi-govt-ostrich-/

    India's principal opposition party, Congress, has been criticising the Modi government on various issues such as economic slowdown, high oil prices, unemployment, and the sale of government firms. Congress has also criticised the government's $266 billion stimulus to handle COVID-led disruptions, saying that it is not a direct fiscal stimulus.

    Referring to the nosediving economy and skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it has put India ahead in every wrong race.

    Comparing the Modi government to an ostrich that buries its head in the sand in the face of danger, Gandhi said, "The Modi government first creates problems for the country. And then, rather than looking for solutions, it starts behaving like an ostrich".

    "India is ahead in every wrong race, courtesy the Modi government", Gandhi added.

    Rahul Gandhi tagged a news article published in Modi's home state Gujarat in which reports claimed that the sale of shrouds had increased ten-fold due to COVID-19 deaths.

    On the COVID-19 front, India has overtaken Brazil to become the second most-affected nation, with 4,204,613 cases. On Monday, the Indian Health Ministry reported 90,802 cases in the last 24 hours. The country has added over one million cases in the last two weeks. The pandemic has claimed 71,642 lives as per data from the ministry. 

    A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India Needs to Rework Strategy as COVID-19 Cases Mounting Exponentially: Medical Research Chief
    On the economic growth front, India's GDP contracted during April-June by 23.9 percent in comparison with the same period last year. The country was under a full national lockdown from the end of March until June in an attempt to curb and prevent the spread of COVID-19, bringing economic activities to a standstill.

    However, data suggests that the Indian economy was slowing down even before the pandemic hit. India's GDP fell from 8.2% in early 2018 to 3.1% in January-March 2020. 

    Crisis May Further Worsen 

    Renowned economist and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan said "the ongoing pandemic-induced economic crisis is likely to worsen" as people may cut down their spending to tackle the crisis.

    "Without relief measures, the growth potential of the economy will be seriously damaged", Rajan wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Monday.

    Rajan said that the government and its bureaucrats need to be frightened out of their complacency and into meaningful activity.

    "India needs strong growth, not just to satisfy the aspirations of our youth but to keep our unfriendly neighbours at bay", Rajan, currently a professor at the University of Chicago, advised while adding that "if the patient has atrophied, stimulus will have little effect".

    Related:

    Will India’s Falling Gold Imports Provide the Midas Touch to India's Pandemic Hit Economy?
    India’s Congress Party says its Worst Fears on the Economy Confirmed by Central Bank
    Tags:
    Congress, Rahul Gandhi, COVID-19, economic growth, economic woes, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse